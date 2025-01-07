Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
143.66
291.39
311.5
132.78
yoy growth (%)
-50.69
-6.45
134.58
7,068.4
Raw materials
-46.45
-115.6
-105.5
-59.69
As % of sales
32.33
39.67
33.86
44.95
Employee costs
-17.24
-18.04
-20.22
-13.41
As % of sales
12
6.19
6.49
10.1
Other costs
-88.79
-163.26
-169.26
-43.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
61.8
56.03
54.33
33.07
Operating profit
-8.82
-5.52
16.5
15.75
OPM
-6.14
-1.89
5.3
11.86
Depreciation
-2
-2.39
-2.46
-2.58
Interest expense
-3.32
-3.79
-16.64
-16.41
Other income
4.03
28.42
3.59
3.43
Profit before tax
-10.11
16.7
0.99
0.19
Taxes
2.13
-12.01
3.02
0.39
Tax rate
-21.06
-71.94
303.83
198.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.98
4.68
4.02
0.58
Exceptional items
8.42
5.59
-1.12
0.15
Net profit
0.44
10.28
2.9
0.74
yoy growth (%)
-95.7
254.48
291.19
-105.2
NPM
0.3
3.52
0.93
0.55
