Facor Alloys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.03
(-1.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

143.66

291.39

311.5

132.78

yoy growth (%)

-50.69

-6.45

134.58

7,068.4

Raw materials

-46.45

-115.6

-105.5

-59.69

As % of sales

32.33

39.67

33.86

44.95

Employee costs

-17.24

-18.04

-20.22

-13.41

As % of sales

12

6.19

6.49

10.1

Other costs

-88.79

-163.26

-169.26

-43.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

61.8

56.03

54.33

33.07

Operating profit

-8.82

-5.52

16.5

15.75

OPM

-6.14

-1.89

5.3

11.86

Depreciation

-2

-2.39

-2.46

-2.58

Interest expense

-3.32

-3.79

-16.64

-16.41

Other income

4.03

28.42

3.59

3.43

Profit before tax

-10.11

16.7

0.99

0.19

Taxes

2.13

-12.01

3.02

0.39

Tax rate

-21.06

-71.94

303.83

198.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.98

4.68

4.02

0.58

Exceptional items

8.42

5.59

-1.12

0.15

Net profit

0.44

10.28

2.9

0.74

yoy growth (%)

-95.7

254.48

291.19

-105.2

NPM

0.3

3.52

0.93

0.55

