Facor Alloys Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
153.37
214.18
194.81
87.29
246.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
153.37
214.18
194.81
87.29
246.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.19
19.53
5.86
11.32
31.41
Total Income
163.56
233.72
200.68
98.62
278.17
Total Expenditure
181.71
218.43
180.13
100.04
245.32
PBIDT
-18.16
15.28
20.55
-1.43
32.86
Interest
1.24
0.73
0.97
3.4
3.23
PBDT
-19.4
14.56
19.58
-4.83
29.63
Depreciation
1.53
1.42
1.57
1.48
2.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.97
-0.04
0
Deferred Tax
-6.59
-8
4.56
-4.75
12.9
Reported Profit After Tax
-14.34
21.13
12.47
-1.52
14.67
Minority Interest After NP
0.7
-0.01
-0.02
-0.08
-0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-15.04
21.14
12.49
-1.45
14.7
Extra-ordinary Items
-3.53
17.3
-0.74
8.34
1.37
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-11.51
3.84
13.23
-9.79
13.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.77
1.08
0.64
-0.07
0.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.55
19.55
19.55
19.55
19.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-11.84
7.13
10.54
-1.63
13.31
PBDTM(%)
-12.64
6.79
10.05
-5.53
12
PATM(%)
-9.34
9.86
6.4
-1.74
5.94
