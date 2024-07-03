iifl-logo-icon 1
Facor Alloys Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.99
(-0.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

153.37

214.18

194.81

87.29

246.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

153.37

214.18

194.81

87.29

246.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.19

19.53

5.86

11.32

31.41

Total Income

163.56

233.72

200.68

98.62

278.17

Total Expenditure

181.71

218.43

180.13

100.04

245.32

PBIDT

-18.16

15.28

20.55

-1.43

32.86

Interest

1.24

0.73

0.97

3.4

3.23

PBDT

-19.4

14.56

19.58

-4.83

29.63

Depreciation

1.53

1.42

1.57

1.48

2.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.97

-0.04

0

Deferred Tax

-6.59

-8

4.56

-4.75

12.9

Reported Profit After Tax

-14.34

21.13

12.47

-1.52

14.67

Minority Interest After NP

0.7

-0.01

-0.02

-0.08

-0.03

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-15.04

21.14

12.49

-1.45

14.7

Extra-ordinary Items

-3.53

17.3

-0.74

8.34

1.37

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-11.51

3.84

13.23

-9.79

13.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.77

1.08

0.64

-0.07

0.75

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.55

19.55

19.55

19.55

19.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-11.84

7.13

10.54

-1.63

13.31

PBDTM(%)

-12.64

6.79

10.05

-5.53

12

PATM(%)

-9.34

9.86

6.4

-1.74

5.94

