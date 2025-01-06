iifl-logo-icon 1
Facor Alloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.1
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Facor Alloys Ltd

Facor Alloys FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-10.11

16.7

0.99

0.19

Depreciation

-2

-2.39

-2.46

-2.58

Tax paid

2.13

-12.01

3.02

0.39

Working capital

8.85

-4.73

-18.41

-87.29

Other operating items

Operating

-1.13

-2.43

-16.85

-89.28

Capital expenditure

-9.48

-20.76

0.19

104.18

Free cash flow

-10.61

-23.19

-16.65

14.89

Equity raised

254.4

224.11

207.97

190.47

Investing

0

-8.08

-10.49

-51.06

Financing

16.27

-39.39

-10.17

13.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

260.06

153.45

170.66

168.07

