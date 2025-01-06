Facor Alloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-10.11
16.7
0.99
0.19
Depreciation
-2
-2.39
-2.46
-2.58
Tax paid
2.13
-12.01
3.02
0.39
Working capital
8.85
-4.73
-18.41
-87.29
Other operating items
Operating
-1.13
-2.43
-16.85
-89.28
Capital expenditure
-9.48
-20.76
0.19
104.18
Free cash flow
-10.61
-23.19
-16.65
14.89
Equity raised
254.4
224.11
207.97
190.47
Investing
0
-8.08
-10.49
-51.06
Financing
16.27
-39.39
-10.17
13.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
260.06
153.45
170.66
168.07
