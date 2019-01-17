TO THE MEMBERS OF

FACOR ALLOYS LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of FACOR ALLOYS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising loss and other comprehensive income), the profit, changes in equity and its cash flows and for the year then ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 33(A)(d) of the standalone annual financial statements, which states that the company had entered into long term conversion agreement with M/s Tata Steel Mining Ltd (TSML), a wholly owned subsidiary of M/s Tata Steel Ltd (TSL) on 22-03-2021. Consequent to the merger of TSML into TSL on 08-08-2023, agreement was modified in the name of M/s TSL w.e.f. 01-09-2023. In respect of the said agreement, TSL has raised the dispute over shortage of 9885 MT of TSLs raw material laying at the companys premises amounting to INR 31.15 Crores. The company has also raised its objection on quantum of shortage of material as well as valuation and insisted TSL to initiate joint reconciliation of raw material since the inception of agreement as it was never done during the tenure of the agreement. Matter is under discussion at management level to arrive at solution. In respect of above, the company has not booked any liability in the books of accounts during the current financial year.

We draw attention to Note 48 of the standalone annual financial statements, regarding the dispute raised by RTVNPL over amounting outstanding in the companys books of accounts. The matter is in the arbitration and management has no doubt regarding recoverability of the outstanding amount. During the current year, the company has not realised any amount from the said debtor. The company has neither created any provision against trade receivable nor booked any liability for the claims raised by the RTVNL on the company.

We draw attention to Note 13.2 of the standalone annual financial statements, which states that the company has given corporate guarantee to the lender of its step-down subsidiary company. On default of repayment of loan by such subsidiary and based on the demand letter raised by the lender dated 17.01.2019, the company has remitted the loan amount to such lender against the corporate guarantee and the amount paid is shown as loans and advances to the subsidiaries in the financial results of the company. During the current year, the company estimated that there is uncertainty regarding recoverability of loan amounting to INR 852.32 Lakhs from such step-down subsidiary company. Hence, the company has booked the lifetime expected credit loss for the same. However, the company has not written off the amount due to pending approvals from regulatory authority.

We draw attention to Note 13.2 of the standalone annual financial statements, which states that the company has not created any deferred tax asset on the on the expected credit loss booked by the company in respect of amount recoverable from Cati Madencilik Ithalat Ve Ihracat. However, the company has recorded the deferred tax asset of INR 1721.67 Lakhs on account of unabsorbed depreciation, business loss and long-term capital loss. The company assessed that it is probable that the future taxable profit will be available against which the unused tax losses and unused tax credits can be utilised. Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters How Our audit addressed the key audit matter Pending Arbitration proceedings for pre termination of conversion agreement by the company (as described in note no. 48 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements) Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: • Assessed the managements conclusions through discussions with the in-house legal expert and external legal opinions obtainedby the Company (where considered necessary) on both, the probability of success in the aforesaid cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. The Company is subject to Arbitration proceedings related to termination of conversion agreement by the company before Honble High Court of Delhi appointed Arbitrator. Claims and counter claims are made by both the parties to arbitration. The assessment of the likelihood and quantum of impact in respect of arbitration can be judgmental due to the uncertainty about the outcome. • Discussed with the management on the development in these litigations during the year ended March 31, 2024. • Rolled out of enquiry letters to the Companys legal counsel and noted the responses received. • Assessed the responses received from Companys legal counsel by engaging our internal legal experts. We identified this as a key audit matter, since the amounts involved are material to the Standalone financial statements and involve a significant degree of management judgment in interpreting the case and it may subject to management bias. These claims and counter claims require management estimates and interpretation of various matters, issues involved and are subjective in nature. • Assessed the objectivity and competence of the Companys legal counsel involved in the process and legal experts engaged by us. • Assessed and validated the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosure made by the management in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. • Obtained representation letter from the management on the assessment of these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of changes in equity and the statement of Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"; and

g. During the year 2023-24, the company has not paid any managerial remuneration to its directors.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in note no. 33 in its standalone financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the noted to accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement

v) No dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

Ashwin Mankeshwar Partner Membership No. 046219 For and on behalf of K.K. Mankeshwar & Co. Chartered Accountants Nagpur, dated the, Firms Registration No. 106009W 30th May 2024 UDIN:24046219BKHJTI7761

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FACOR ALLOYS LIMITED

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement" section of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

1. (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are in the name of erstwhile pre-demerged company. The immovable properties and transferred by virtue of BIFR Order No.314/98, dated 13th April, 2004. The immovable properties acquired subsequent to demerger are held in the name of the company;

(d) As per the information and explanation given to us and as per our verification of the records, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year;

(e) On the basis of information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed. However, the company is having the conversion agreement with M/s Tata Steel Mining Limited ("Vendor") and the company holds the stock on behalf of vendor for the purpose of conversion.

During the physical verification of such stock by vendor, shortage of 9885MT of raw material was found on 27-02-2024, which was disputed by the company (Ref note no. 33 A (d)).

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us and as per our verification of the records, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital during any point of time of the year;

3. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

4. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not comment upon.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company relating to the products of the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company and we are of opinion that prima facie such accounts and records have been made and maintained.

7. According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of statutory dues: (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute are given below:

Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Rupees in lakhs* Custom Duty A.P. High Court, Hyderabad 1988 – 1989 158.34 Sales Tax A.P. High Court, Hyderabad, 2009 – 2010 21.27 APSTAT– Visakhapatnam, 2010-2011, 2011 – 2012, 2012 – 2013 8.51 Income Tax CIT (Appeals) 2017-18 210.00

* Amount is net of payment under protest

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management-(a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) The company has not applied for term loans during the current financial year;

(d) The company has not raised availed any borrowing;

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

10. (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loan during the period. Accordingly, clause (ix) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

11. (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) In our opinion and to the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

12. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company, accordingly clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given by the management and in our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. In respect of Internal audit:

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to 31st March, 2024.

15. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies act, 2013 and accordingly the provision of clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

16. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) As represented by the management, the Group does not have more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016

17. The company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 4,137.36 in the current year. No cash loss was incurred by the company in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor in the current financial year.

19. Based upon the audit procedures performed, the information and explanations given by the management and on the basis of financial ratios viz, Debt service coverage ratio, Current ratio, Debtor days and Creditor days we opine that the Company seems to be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, there is no unspent amount of C.S.R expenditure. Accordingly, there is no need of transfer of amount to funds specified in Schedule VII to the Act in accordance with second proviso to subsection (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) There are no remaining unspent amount under subsection 5 of section 135 of the said Act, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act.

21. Please refer Annexure ‘A of the Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements in respect of clause 3 (xxi) of the Order.

Ashwin Mankeshwar Partner Membership No. 046219 For and on behalf of K.K. Mankeshwar & Co. Chartered Accountants Nagpur, dated the, Firms Registration No. 106009W 30th May 2024 UDIN:24046219BKHJTI7761

Annexure- "B" to the Independent Auditors Report Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Facor Alloys Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3)provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.