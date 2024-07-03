Facor Alloys Ltd Summary

Incorporated in year 2004, Facor Alloys Limited is the largest producers and exporters of Ferro Alloys, an essential ingredient for manufacture of Steel and Stainless Steel. The Company is a manufacturer of carbon, alloy, stainless and special steel. It operates in steel product segment. Besides, it is also engaged in conversion of High Carbon Ferro Chrome and Silico Manganese.The Companys products include stainless steel, alloy steel, valve steel, free cutting steel, semi free cutting steel, silico manganese steel, carbon manganese steel and carbon steel. Stainless steel includes austenitic stainless steel, martensetic stainless steel, ferritic stainless steel, heat resisting steel, valve steel, duplex steel and precipitation hardening.Shri Durgaprasad ji Saraf the Promoter, took the initiative and pioneered in manganese ore mining and commissioned 3 submerged electric arc furnaces of 7.5MVA each in Garividi, Vizianagaram District, 85 KM north of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, the Company commissioned the fourth submerged arc furnace of 12MVA, for production of HC Ferro Chrome and an open arc slag furnace of 8MVA for production of LC Ferro Chrome.The Company indigenously developed its own technology and commissioned the 16MVA submerged arc furnace for the production of HC Ferro Chrome in 1981. It has currently an installed production capacity of 72,000 tons per year.In April 2011, the Company acquired BEC Power Pvt. Ltd.Apart from this, the Company has supporting facilities such as 132/11 KV main receiving sub-station and has a sanctioned load connection of 40 MVA from APEPDCL, Vizianagaram. The furnaces are equipped with individual Bag Filter type Pollution Control systems in order to maintain a clean environment in and around the Industry. Additionally, required facilities for beneficiation and agglomeration of Chrome Ores, a mechanized briquetting plant as well as a Metal Recovery Plant to extract the valuable metallic from slag-metal mixers have also been set up.