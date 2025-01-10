Fermenta Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.16
14.14
14.13
14.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
299.79
321.63
381.55
356.02
Net Worth
313.95
335.77
395.68
370.44
Minority Interest
Debt
138.83
219.48
240.94
233.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
44.22
38.09
24.24
20.41
Total Liabilities
497
593.34
660.86
624.82
Fixed Assets
268.42
301.84
321.33
306.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.63
15.35
12.99
12.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
66.21
71.38
57.53
58.52
Networking Capital
102.37
149.94
238.56
205.59
Inventories
78.61
109.75
129.58
132.79
Inventory Days
121.91
130
Sundry Debtors
77.13
67.41
117.83
96.12
Debtor Days
110.85
94.1
Other Current Assets
58.16
81.1
66.89
54.79
Sundry Creditors
-53.58
-55.65
-48.6
-49.75
Creditor Days
45.72
48.7
Other Current Liabilities
-57.95
-52.67
-27.14
-28.36
Cash
56.64
55.11
30.75
41.3
Total Assets
497.27
593.62
661.16
624.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.