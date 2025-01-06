Fermenta Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
42.56
63.22
47.54
-25.64
Depreciation
-23.67
-19.03
-14.93
-3.78
Tax paid
-12.32
-11.26
16.12
22.97
Working capital
15.97
18.66
5.68
214.15
Other operating items
Operating
22.53
51.59
54.41
207.69
Capital expenditure
61.93
71.48
34.7
105.66
Free cash flow
84.46
123.07
89.11
313.35
Equity raised
707.33
602.23
489.23
312.3
Investing
0.04
11.84
-7.29
-109.13
Financing
16.27
19.24
30.25
77.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
808.1
756.38
601.31
593.93
