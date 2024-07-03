iifl-logo-icon 1
Fermenta Biotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

424.2
(1.14%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

238.32

244.78

302.36

277.8

228.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

238.32

244.78

302.36

277.8

228.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.43

6.53

5.26

3.62

9.68

Total Income

244.75

251.31

307.61

281.42

238.09

Total Expenditure

223.61

265.76

258.67

206.32

172.6

PBIDT

21.14

-14.45

48.94

75.1

65.49

Interest

13.66

14.47

12.65

12.95

15.15

PBDT

7.48

-28.92

36.29

62.15

50.34

Depreciation

18.26

22.06

19.07

13.9

11.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.08

-2.3

5.53

9.4

1.89

Deferred Tax

0

-0.05

4.35

0.71

-18.98

Reported Profit After Tax

-16.86

-48.63

7.34

38.14

56.39

Minority Interest After NP

-0.75

-0.88

-0.43

0.03

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-16.12

-47.75

7.77

38.11

56.39

Extra-ordinary Items

-3.24

-19.41

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-12.88

-28.34

7.77

38.11

56.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.01

-16.56

2.69

13.21

19.55

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

100

Equity

14.44

14.43

14.42

14.42

4.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.87

-5.9

16.18

27.03

28.67

PBDTM(%)

3.13

-11.81

12

22.37

22.03

PATM(%)

-7.07

-19.86

2.42

13.72

24.68

