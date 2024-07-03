Fermenta Biotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
238.32
244.78
302.36
277.8
228.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
238.32
244.78
302.36
277.8
228.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.43
6.53
5.26
3.62
9.68
Total Income
244.75
251.31
307.61
281.42
238.09
Total Expenditure
223.61
265.76
258.67
206.32
172.6
PBIDT
21.14
-14.45
48.94
75.1
65.49
Interest
13.66
14.47
12.65
12.95
15.15
PBDT
7.48
-28.92
36.29
62.15
50.34
Depreciation
18.26
22.06
19.07
13.9
11.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.08
-2.3
5.53
9.4
1.89
Deferred Tax
0
-0.05
4.35
0.71
-18.98
Reported Profit After Tax
-16.86
-48.63
7.34
38.14
56.39
Minority Interest After NP
-0.75
-0.88
-0.43
0.03
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-16.12
-47.75
7.77
38.11
56.39
Extra-ordinary Items
-3.24
-19.41
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-12.88
-28.34
7.77
38.11
56.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.01
-16.56
2.69
13.21
19.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
100
Equity
14.44
14.43
14.42
14.42
4.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.87
-5.9
16.18
27.03
28.67
PBDTM(%)
3.13
-11.81
12
22.37
22.03
PATM(%)
-7.07
-19.86
2.42
13.72
24.68
