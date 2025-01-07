Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
387.96
372.82
299.26
19.35
yoy growth (%)
4.06
24.57
1,446.28
54.73
Raw materials
-144.19
-123.64
-82.67
0
As % of sales
37.16
33.16
27.62
0
Employee costs
-59.36
-57.49
-50.03
-5.67
As % of sales
15.3
15.42
16.71
29.31
Other costs
-108.46
-97.96
-97.06
-19.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.95
26.27
32.43
102.85
Operating profit
75.93
93.71
69.49
-6.22
OPM
19.57
25.13
23.22
-32.16
Depreciation
-23.67
-19.03
-14.93
-3.78
Interest expense
-17.22
-18.07
-19.32
-15.96
Other income
7.52
6.61
12.31
0.32
Profit before tax
42.56
63.22
47.54
-25.64
Taxes
-12.32
-11.26
16.12
22.97
Tax rate
-28.95
-17.8
33.91
-89.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
30.23
51.96
63.67
-2.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
30.23
51.96
63.67
-2.67
yoy growth (%)
-41.81
-18.37
-2,484.03
-88.94
NPM
7.79
13.93
21.27
-13.79
