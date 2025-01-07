iifl-logo-icon 1
Fermenta Biotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

400
(1.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:53:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

387.96

372.82

299.26

19.35

yoy growth (%)

4.06

24.57

1,446.28

54.73

Raw materials

-144.19

-123.64

-82.67

0

As % of sales

37.16

33.16

27.62

0

Employee costs

-59.36

-57.49

-50.03

-5.67

As % of sales

15.3

15.42

16.71

29.31

Other costs

-108.46

-97.96

-97.06

-19.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.95

26.27

32.43

102.85

Operating profit

75.93

93.71

69.49

-6.22

OPM

19.57

25.13

23.22

-32.16

Depreciation

-23.67

-19.03

-14.93

-3.78

Interest expense

-17.22

-18.07

-19.32

-15.96

Other income

7.52

6.61

12.31

0.32

Profit before tax

42.56

63.22

47.54

-25.64

Taxes

-12.32

-11.26

16.12

22.97

Tax rate

-28.95

-17.8

33.91

-89.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

30.23

51.96

63.67

-2.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

30.23

51.96

63.67

-2.67

yoy growth (%)

-41.81

-18.37

-2,484.03

-88.94

NPM

7.79

13.93

21.27

-13.79

