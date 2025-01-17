Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.78
-27.69
33.56
84.15
Op profit growth
25.17
-56.18
60.05
677.52
EBIT growth
11.26
-58.11
66.68
1,920.41
Net profit growth
-23.55
-46.06
227.32
-395.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.73
22.36
36.9
30.79
EBIT margin
18.52
21.44
37.02
29.66
Net profit margin
12.11
20.4
27.35
11.16
RoCE
11.98
12.23
38.07
31.03
RoNW
3.39
5.31
14.71
6.27
RoA
1.95
2.91
7.03
2.91
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
14.74
20.63
128.54
239.13
Dividend per share
2.5
5
1.25
2.5
Cash EPS
8.73
15.43
107.34
93.1
Book value per share
124.99
107.26
273.14
542.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.98
10.31
2.13
0.99
P/CEPS
28.65
13.78
2.55
2.55
P/B
2
1.98
1
0.43
EV/EBIDTA
10.27
10.53
5.41
7.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
1.7
Tax payout
-17.62
37.07
-8.39
-27.81
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
66.92
84.65
60.73
68.44
Inventory days
141.28
135.28
62.8
54.43
Creditor days
-78.5
-87.2
-64.2
-64.29
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.87
-3.26
-7.23
-6.57
Net debt / equity
0.52
0.61
0.46
1.12
Net debt / op. profit
2.29
2.92
0.78
1.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-35.76
-27.09
-22.86
-26.41
Employee costs
-15.49
-17.15
-13.18
-13.18
Other costs
-27
-33.39
-27.05
-29.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.