Fermenta Biotech Ltd Share Price

412
(2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:28:00 AM

  • Open402
  • Day's High424
  • 52 Wk High440
  • Prev. Close402
  • Day's Low402
  • 52 Wk Low 145
  • Turnover (lac)32.04
  • P/E152.27
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value107.09
  • EPS2.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,212.56
  • Div. Yield0.31
Fermenta Biotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Fermenta Biotech Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

Fermenta Biotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Fermenta Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.62%

Foreign: 7.61%

Indian: 54.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 36.41%

Custodian: 1.47%

Share Price

Fermenta Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.16

14.14

14.13

14.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

299.79

321.63

381.55

356.02

Net Worth

313.95

335.77

395.68

370.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

387.96

372.82

299.26

19.35

yoy growth (%)

4.06

24.57

1,446.28

54.73

Raw materials

-144.19

-123.64

-82.67

0

As % of sales

37.16

33.16

27.62

0

Employee costs

-59.36

-57.49

-50.03

-5.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

42.56

63.22

47.54

-25.64

Depreciation

-23.67

-19.03

-14.93

-3.78

Tax paid

-12.32

-11.26

16.12

22.97

Working capital

15.97

18.66

5.68

214.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.06

24.57

1,446.28

54.73

Op profit growth

-18.97

34.86

-1,216.24

-33.65

EBIT growth

-26.46

21.59

-790.19

-24.49

Net profit growth

-41.81

-18.37

-2,484.03

-88.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

335.66

349.94

398.52

377.29

292.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

335.66

349.94

398.52

377.29

292.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.81

8.6

8.14

8.25

12.32

Fermenta Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fermenta Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Satish Varma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srikant N Sharma

Executive Vice Chairman & WTD

Krishna Datla

Non Executive Director

Rajeshwari Datla

Executive Director

ANUPAMA DATLA DESAI

Independent Director

Rajashri Santosh Kumar Ojha

Managing Director

Prashant Nagre

Independent Director

Pramod Kasat

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pradeep Manjunath Chandan

Independent Director

Ramanand Mundkur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fermenta Biotech Ltd

Summary

Fermenta Biotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Duphar-Interfran Limited in May, 1951. The Company name was changed to DIL Limited in September, 2003 and later on, the name was further changed to Fermenta Biotech Limited on October 17, 2019.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of chemicals, bulk drugs, enzymes, pharmaceutical formulations and environmental solution products and renting and selling of properties. The Company has strategic investments in subsidiaries primarily dealing in manufacturing and marketing bulk drugs.In the initial years, the company manufactured and sold toothpaste, anti-septic lotion and pharmaceutical specialities on a loan-licence basis. It entered into collaborations with Philips-Duphar, Amsterdam (Solvay Duphar), and the Crookes Laboratories, London. These collaborators participated in the equity capital of the company to the extent of 25% each.In 1964, Company entered into a collaboration with Solvay Duphar to manufacture vitamin D3. In 1976, it entered into another collaboration with Solvay Duphar to manufacture isoxypurine hydrochloride -- a vasodilator. In 1976, in compliance with the FERA, the foreign collaborators reduced thier stake to 38.86%.Company came out with a rights issue in May 95 to augment long-term resources and working capital requirements. The company also sold its popular analgesic brand Crocin to Smithkline Beecham Pharmaceuticals. It also sold another OTC brand, Lacto-Calamine lotion t
Company FAQs

What is the Fermenta Biotech Ltd share price today?

The Fermenta Biotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹412 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fermenta Biotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fermenta Biotech Ltd is ₹1212.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fermenta Biotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fermenta Biotech Ltd is 152.27 and 3.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fermenta Biotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fermenta Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fermenta Biotech Ltd is ₹145 and ₹440 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fermenta Biotech Ltd?

Fermenta Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.65%, 3 Years at 11.37%, 1 Year at 120.58%, 6 Month at 136.54%, 3 Month at 33.05% and 1 Month at -1.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fermenta Biotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fermenta Biotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.06 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 36.42 %

