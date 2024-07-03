SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹402
Prev. Close₹402
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.04
Day's High₹424
Day's Low₹402
52 Week's High₹440
52 Week's Low₹145
Book Value₹107.09
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,212.56
P/E152.27
EPS2.64
Divi. Yield0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.16
14.14
14.13
14.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
299.79
321.63
381.55
356.02
Net Worth
313.95
335.77
395.68
370.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
387.96
372.82
299.26
19.35
yoy growth (%)
4.06
24.57
1,446.28
54.73
Raw materials
-144.19
-123.64
-82.67
0
As % of sales
37.16
33.16
27.62
0
Employee costs
-59.36
-57.49
-50.03
-5.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
42.56
63.22
47.54
-25.64
Depreciation
-23.67
-19.03
-14.93
-3.78
Tax paid
-12.32
-11.26
16.12
22.97
Working capital
15.97
18.66
5.68
214.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.06
24.57
1,446.28
54.73
Op profit growth
-18.97
34.86
-1,216.24
-33.65
EBIT growth
-26.46
21.59
-790.19
-24.49
Net profit growth
-41.81
-18.37
-2,484.03
-88.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
335.66
349.94
398.52
377.29
292.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
335.66
349.94
398.52
377.29
292.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.81
8.6
8.14
8.25
12.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Satish Varma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srikant N Sharma
Executive Vice Chairman & WTD
Krishna Datla
Non Executive Director
Rajeshwari Datla
Executive Director
ANUPAMA DATLA DESAI
Independent Director
Rajashri Santosh Kumar Ojha
Managing Director
Prashant Nagre
Independent Director
Pramod Kasat
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pradeep Manjunath Chandan
Independent Director
Ramanand Mundkur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Fermenta Biotech Ltd
Summary
Fermenta Biotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Duphar-Interfran Limited in May, 1951. The Company name was changed to DIL Limited in September, 2003 and later on, the name was further changed to Fermenta Biotech Limited on October 17, 2019.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of chemicals, bulk drugs, enzymes, pharmaceutical formulations and environmental solution products and renting and selling of properties. The Company has strategic investments in subsidiaries primarily dealing in manufacturing and marketing bulk drugs.In the initial years, the company manufactured and sold toothpaste, anti-septic lotion and pharmaceutical specialities on a loan-licence basis. It entered into collaborations with Philips-Duphar, Amsterdam (Solvay Duphar), and the Crookes Laboratories, London. These collaborators participated in the equity capital of the company to the extent of 25% each.In 1964, Company entered into a collaboration with Solvay Duphar to manufacture vitamin D3. In 1976, it entered into another collaboration with Solvay Duphar to manufacture isoxypurine hydrochloride -- a vasodilator. In 1976, in compliance with the FERA, the foreign collaborators reduced thier stake to 38.86%.Company came out with a rights issue in May 95 to augment long-term resources and working capital requirements. The company also sold its popular analgesic brand Crocin to Smithkline Beecham Pharmaceuticals. It also sold another OTC brand, Lacto-Calamine lotion t
The Fermenta Biotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹412 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fermenta Biotech Ltd is ₹1212.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fermenta Biotech Ltd is 152.27 and 3.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fermenta Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fermenta Biotech Ltd is ₹145 and ₹440 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fermenta Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.65%, 3 Years at 11.37%, 1 Year at 120.58%, 6 Month at 136.54%, 3 Month at 33.05% and 1 Month at -1.19%.
