Summary

Fermenta Biotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Duphar-Interfran Limited in May, 1951. The Company name was changed to DIL Limited in September, 2003 and later on, the name was further changed to Fermenta Biotech Limited on October 17, 2019.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of chemicals, bulk drugs, enzymes, pharmaceutical formulations and environmental solution products and renting and selling of properties. The Company has strategic investments in subsidiaries primarily dealing in manufacturing and marketing bulk drugs.In the initial years, the company manufactured and sold toothpaste, anti-septic lotion and pharmaceutical specialities on a loan-licence basis. It entered into collaborations with Philips-Duphar, Amsterdam (Solvay Duphar), and the Crookes Laboratories, London. These collaborators participated in the equity capital of the company to the extent of 25% each.In 1964, Company entered into a collaboration with Solvay Duphar to manufacture vitamin D3. In 1976, it entered into another collaboration with Solvay Duphar to manufacture isoxypurine hydrochloride -- a vasodilator. In 1976, in compliance with the FERA, the foreign collaborators reduced thier stake to 38.86%.Company came out with a rights issue in May 95 to augment long-term resources and working capital requirements. The company also sold its popular analgesic brand Crocin to Smithkline Beecham Pharmaceuticals. It also sold another OTC brand, Lacto-Calamine lotion t

