|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Fermenta Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Fermenta Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 for unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Fermenta Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. Audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024, AGM date and final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting - Appointment of Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Re-appointment of Mr. Krishna Datla (DIN: 00003247) as a Whole-time Director and Mr. Prashant Nagre (DIN: 09165447) as the Managing Director, and Postal Ballot intimation.
|Board Meeting
|23 Mar 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|Appointment of Chairman
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Fermenta Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 We write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 12, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (Standalone and Consolidated) as enclosed. We are enclosing herewith the Limited Review Reports dated February 12, 2024 (along with the aforesaid Consolidated and Standalone unaudited financial Results) issued by the Companys Statutory Auditors, S R B C & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Announcement for (1) Appointment of Additional (Independent) Director, (2) Postal Ballot, (3) Appointment of Compliance Officer and (4) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
