iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fermenta Biotech Ltd Board Meeting

383.9
(-2.02%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Fermenta Biotec. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Fermenta Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Fermenta Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 for unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
Fermenta Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. Audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024, AGM date and final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting - Appointment of Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 20246 May 2024
Re-appointment of Mr. Krishna Datla (DIN: 00003247) as a Whole-time Director and Mr. Prashant Nagre (DIN: 09165447) as the Managing Director, and Postal Ballot intimation.
Board Meeting23 Mar 202423 Mar 2024
Appointment of Chairman
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Fermenta Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 We write to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 12, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (Standalone and Consolidated) as enclosed. We are enclosing herewith the Limited Review Reports dated February 12, 2024 (along with the aforesaid Consolidated and Standalone unaudited financial Results) issued by the Companys Statutory Auditors, S R B C & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Announcement for (1) Appointment of Additional (Independent) Director, (2) Postal Ballot, (3) Appointment of Compliance Officer and (4) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Fermenta Biotec.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fermenta Biotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.