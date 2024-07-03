Fermenta Biotech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
95.03
78.13
97.34
98.97
56.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
95.03
78.13
97.34
98.97
56.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.88
2.82
5.38
2.52
1.9
Total Income
97.91
80.95
102.72
101.49
58.8
Total Expenditure
76.25
77.33
91.97
73.85
78.25
PBIDT
21.66
3.62
10.76
27.64
-19.45
Interest
3.69
3.43
3.39
5.19
3.69
PBDT
17.97
0.19
7.37
22.46
-23.13
Depreciation
6.15
6.12
6.46
6.38
5.93
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.7
0
8.05
6.08
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
11.12
-5.93
-7.14
9.99
-29.07
Minority Interest After NP
-0.26
-0.11
-0.2
0.14
-0.51
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11.38
-5.82
-6.94
9.85
-28.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-7.43
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11.38
-5.82
-6.94
9.85
-21.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.94
-2.01
-2.41
3.41
-7.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.5
14.45
14.44
14.44
14.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.79
4.63
11.05
27.92
-34.17
PBDTM(%)
18.9
0.24
7.57
22.69
-40.64
PATM(%)
11.7
-7.58
-7.33
10.09
-51.08
