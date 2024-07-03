iifl-logo-icon 1
Fermenta Biotech Ltd Quarterly Results

418.8
(5.77%)
Jan 7, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

95.03

78.13

97.34

98.97

56.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

95.03

78.13

97.34

98.97

56.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.88

2.82

5.38

2.52

1.9

Total Income

97.91

80.95

102.72

101.49

58.8

Total Expenditure

76.25

77.33

91.97

73.85

78.25

PBIDT

21.66

3.62

10.76

27.64

-19.45

Interest

3.69

3.43

3.39

5.19

3.69

PBDT

17.97

0.19

7.37

22.46

-23.13

Depreciation

6.15

6.12

6.46

6.38

5.93

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.7

0

8.05

6.08

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

11.12

-5.93

-7.14

9.99

-29.07

Minority Interest After NP

-0.26

-0.11

-0.2

0.14

-0.51

Net Profit after Minority Interest

11.38

-5.82

-6.94

9.85

-28.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-7.43

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

11.38

-5.82

-6.94

9.85

-21.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.94

-2.01

-2.41

3.41

-7.32

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.5

14.45

14.44

14.44

14.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.79

4.63

11.05

27.92

-34.17

PBDTM(%)

18.9

0.24

7.57

22.69

-40.64

PATM(%)

11.7

-7.58

-7.33

10.09

-51.08

