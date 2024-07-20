|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Aug 2024
|27 May 2024
|The AGM of the members of the Company will be held on Monday, August 12, 2024 through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means, in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Notice of AGM, Boards Report and the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 shall be sent to the members within the statutory time limits. Annual Report 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
