Forbes & Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.9
12.9
12.9
12.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.05
193.95
26.12
157.4
Net Worth
121.95
206.85
39.02
170.3
Minority Interest
Debt
5.03
5.09
101.95
153.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.51
7.64
6.29
7.05
Total Liabilities
130.49
219.58
147.26
330.62
Fixed Assets
27.08
28.58
118.24
120.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
128.29
104.55
36.61
166.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.17
24.57
28.02
18.19
Networking Capital
-73.34
11.17
-44.61
1.07
Inventories
121.44
149.37
163.44
133.28
Inventory Days
86.5
Sundry Debtors
6.7
6.87
31.44
34.52
Debtor Days
22.4
Other Current Assets
33.35
171.08
76.98
38.01
Sundry Creditors
-29.18
-19.57
-52.1
-60.11
Creditor Days
39.01
Other Current Liabilities
-205.65
-296.58
-264.38
-144.63
Cash
30.29
50.71
9
24.3
Total Assets
130.49
219.58
147.25
330.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.