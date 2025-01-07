iifl-logo-icon 1
Forbes & Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

450
(1.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:53:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Forbes & Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

562.36

194.88

293.7

266.31

yoy growth (%)

188.56

-33.64

10.28

33.55

Raw materials

-287.71

2.07

-60.29

-25.78

As % of sales

51.16

1.06

20.53

9.68

Employee costs

-42.37

-47.08

-42.6

-44.09

As % of sales

7.53

24.15

14.5

16.55

Other costs

-94.11

-154.05

-132.21

-158.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.73

79.05

45.01

59.46

Operating profit

138.15

-4.17

58.58

38.05

OPM

24.56

-2.14

19.94

14.28

Depreciation

-14.29

-12.1

-7.95

-5.97

Interest expense

-13.75

-11.84

-11.72

-12.35

Other income

13.37

7.52

7.16

13.7

Profit before tax

123.48

-20.59

46.06

33.43

Taxes

-40.13

1.22

-5.16

5.01

Tax rate

-32.5

-5.95

-11.22

15.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

46.95

Adj. profit

83.35

-19.37

40.9

85.4

Exceptional items

-114.37

-5.18

0

11.2

Net profit

-31.02

-24.55

40.9

96.61

yoy growth (%)

26.37

-160.02

-57.66

2,963.13

NPM

-5.51

-12.59

13.92

36.27

