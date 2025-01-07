Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
562.36
194.88
293.7
266.31
yoy growth (%)
188.56
-33.64
10.28
33.55
Raw materials
-287.71
2.07
-60.29
-25.78
As % of sales
51.16
1.06
20.53
9.68
Employee costs
-42.37
-47.08
-42.6
-44.09
As % of sales
7.53
24.15
14.5
16.55
Other costs
-94.11
-154.05
-132.21
-158.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.73
79.05
45.01
59.46
Operating profit
138.15
-4.17
58.58
38.05
OPM
24.56
-2.14
19.94
14.28
Depreciation
-14.29
-12.1
-7.95
-5.97
Interest expense
-13.75
-11.84
-11.72
-12.35
Other income
13.37
7.52
7.16
13.7
Profit before tax
123.48
-20.59
46.06
33.43
Taxes
-40.13
1.22
-5.16
5.01
Tax rate
-32.5
-5.95
-11.22
15.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
46.95
Adj. profit
83.35
-19.37
40.9
85.4
Exceptional items
-114.37
-5.18
0
11.2
Net profit
-31.02
-24.55
40.9
96.61
yoy growth (%)
26.37
-160.02
-57.66
2,963.13
NPM
-5.51
-12.59
13.92
36.27
