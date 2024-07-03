iifl-logo-icon 1
Forbes & Company Ltd Quarterly Results

445
(0.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

34.66

35.79

87.08

11.89

15.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.66

35.79

87.08

11.89

15.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.84

2.31

2.49

2.96

3.09

Total Income

37.5

38.1

89.57

14.85

18.63

Total Expenditure

30.69

31

87.1

11.81

40.37

PBIDT

6.81

7.1

2.47

3.04

-21.74

Interest

0.2

0.23

0.8

0.17

0.39

PBDT

6.61

6.87

1.67

2.87

-22.13

Depreciation

0.37

0.38

0.43

0.35

0.46

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.06

0.07

0.13

0.12

0.07

Deferred Tax

1.04

1.14

-2.28

-1.53

0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

5.14

5.28

3.39

3.93

-22.71

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.14

5.28

3.39

3.93

-22.71

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.2

0

-3.39

0.95

-23.21

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.34

5.28

6.78

2.98

0.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.04

4.15

2.66

3.09

-17.84

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.9

12.9

12.9

12.9

12.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.64

19.83

2.83

25.56

-139.89

PBDTM(%)

19.07

19.19

1.91

24.13

-142.4

PATM(%)

14.82

14.75

3.89

33.05

-146.13

