Forbes & Company Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
34.66
35.79
87.08
11.89
15.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.66
35.79
87.08
11.89
15.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.84
2.31
2.49
2.96
3.09
Total Income
37.5
38.1
89.57
14.85
18.63
Total Expenditure
30.69
31
87.1
11.81
40.37
PBIDT
6.81
7.1
2.47
3.04
-21.74
Interest
0.2
0.23
0.8
0.17
0.39
PBDT
6.61
6.87
1.67
2.87
-22.13
Depreciation
0.37
0.38
0.43
0.35
0.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.06
0.07
0.13
0.12
0.07
Deferred Tax
1.04
1.14
-2.28
-1.53
0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
5.14
5.28
3.39
3.93
-22.71
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.14
5.28
3.39
3.93
-22.71
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.2
0
-3.39
0.95
-23.21
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.34
5.28
6.78
2.98
0.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.04
4.15
2.66
3.09
-17.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.9
12.9
12.9
12.9
12.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.64
19.83
2.83
25.56
-139.89
PBDTM(%)
19.07
19.19
1.91
24.13
-142.4
PATM(%)
14.82
14.75
3.89
33.05
-146.13
