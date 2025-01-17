iifl-logo-icon 1
Forbes & Company Ltd Key Ratios

415
(-1.79%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Forbes & Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.71

-2.41

-5.85

-7.19

Op profit growth

505.99

-75.88

21.56

-18.94

EBIT growth

-654.79

-137.81

-6.07

-26.31

Net profit growth

-76.07

1,569.52

-123.01

-244.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.61

1.13

4.58

3.55

EBIT margin

6.02

-1.12

2.9

2.91

Net profit margin

-2.71

-11.78

-0.68

2.81

RoCE

21.44

-2.23

5.06

5.62

RoNW

24.57

-56.34

-1.48

7.92

RoA

-2.41

-5.83

-0.29

1.36

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-90.4

-262.26

0

54.81

Dividend per share

0

0

2.5

2.5

Cash EPS

-135.6

-328.53

-74.8

10.71

Book value per share

-80.18

-42.32

265.64

243.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.59

-0.09

0

1

P/CEPS

-0.39

-0.07

-1.29

5.15

P/B

-0.49

-0.35

0.39

0.22

EV/EBIDTA

9.81

29.81

31.51

20.37

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-16.58

3.81

Tax payout

-93.98

-1.88

207.69

-188.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

33.72

54.86

57.14

60.17

Inventory days

57.47

76.17

56.5

48.22

Creditor days

-34.96

-54.38

-51.92

-55.18

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.98

0.3

-0.85

-1.17

Net debt / equity

-4.04

-19.03

2.98

2.99

Net debt / op. profit

2.2

33.3

7.89

8.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-39.95

-33.97

-36.41

-38.68

Employee costs

-21.65

-25.23

-24.43

-22.64

Other costs

-31.76

-39.65

-34.57

-35.11

QUICKLINKS FOR Forbes & Company Ltd

