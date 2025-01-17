Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.71
-2.41
-5.85
-7.19
Op profit growth
505.99
-75.88
21.56
-18.94
EBIT growth
-654.79
-137.81
-6.07
-26.31
Net profit growth
-76.07
1,569.52
-123.01
-244.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.61
1.13
4.58
3.55
EBIT margin
6.02
-1.12
2.9
2.91
Net profit margin
-2.71
-11.78
-0.68
2.81
RoCE
21.44
-2.23
5.06
5.62
RoNW
24.57
-56.34
-1.48
7.92
RoA
-2.41
-5.83
-0.29
1.36
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-90.4
-262.26
0
54.81
Dividend per share
0
0
2.5
2.5
Cash EPS
-135.6
-328.53
-74.8
10.71
Book value per share
-80.18
-42.32
265.64
243.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.59
-0.09
0
1
P/CEPS
-0.39
-0.07
-1.29
5.15
P/B
-0.49
-0.35
0.39
0.22
EV/EBIDTA
9.81
29.81
31.51
20.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-16.58
3.81
Tax payout
-93.98
-1.88
207.69
-188.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
33.72
54.86
57.14
60.17
Inventory days
57.47
76.17
56.5
48.22
Creditor days
-34.96
-54.38
-51.92
-55.18
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.98
0.3
-0.85
-1.17
Net debt / equity
-4.04
-19.03
2.98
2.99
Net debt / op. profit
2.2
33.3
7.89
8.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-39.95
-33.97
-36.41
-38.68
Employee costs
-21.65
-25.23
-24.43
-22.64
Other costs
-31.76
-39.65
-34.57
-35.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.