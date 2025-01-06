iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Forbes & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

438.05
(-8.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Forbes & Company Ltd

Forbes & Co FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

123.48

-20.59

46.06

33.43

Depreciation

-14.29

-12.1

-7.95

-5.97

Tax paid

-40.13

1.22

-5.16

5.01

Working capital

64.86

-181.62

41.11

29.68

Other operating items

Operating

133.91

-213.09

74.05

62.15

Capital expenditure

-1.03

72.59

14.65

44.11

Free cash flow

132.88

-140.5

88.7

106.26

Equity raised

377.18

478.97

456.59

267.66

Investing

-74.77

35.42

13.08

-6.63

Financing

-15.35

157.96

117.23

37.71

Dividends paid

0

0

3.22

3.22

Net in cash

419.95

531.84

678.83

408.23

Forbes & Co : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Forbes & Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.