Forbes & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
123.48
-20.59
46.06
33.43
Depreciation
-14.29
-12.1
-7.95
-5.97
Tax paid
-40.13
1.22
-5.16
5.01
Working capital
64.86
-181.62
41.11
29.68
Other operating items
Operating
133.91
-213.09
74.05
62.15
Capital expenditure
-1.03
72.59
14.65
44.11
Free cash flow
132.88
-140.5
88.7
106.26
Equity raised
377.18
478.97
456.59
267.66
Investing
-74.77
35.42
13.08
-6.63
Financing
-15.35
157.96
117.23
37.71
Dividends paid
0
0
3.22
3.22
Net in cash
419.95
531.84
678.83
408.23
No Record Found
