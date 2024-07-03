Summary

Forbes & Company Ltd, formerly known as Forbes Gokak Ltd, is one of the oldest companies of the world that is still in existence. The company operates with a diversified portfolio comprising Engineering, Industrial Automation, Consumer Durables (Water and Air Products), Chemical Tankers and Real Estate. Forbes & Company is part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Its parent and ultimate holding company is Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited. Forbes & Company Ltd is having its manufacturing facilities located at Aurangabad, Thane and Mumbai in Maharashtra and Hosur in Tamil Nadu. The Engineering Division comprises precision tools, business automation, coding business, motor manufacturing, measuring instruments and turbine agency. The Realty Division has been set up for creating value from the real estate owned by the company at various locations.The company traces their origin to the year 1767, when John Forbes of Aberdeenshire, Scotland started his business in India. Over the years, the management of the company moved from the Forbes Family to the Campbells to the Tata Group and now finally to the well known Shapoorji Pallonji Group, leaders in infrastructure, construction and real estate businesses, amongst many others.Forbes & Company Ltd was originally incorporated on November 18, 1919 under the name The Gokak Mills Ltd. In the year 1972, Patel-Volkart Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from June 30, 1972 and the name was changed to Gokak Patel Volkar

