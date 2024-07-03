iifl-logo-icon 1
Forbes & Company Ltd Share Price

466
(-2.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:00 AM

  • Open470.05
  • Day's High474.9
  • 52 Wk High796.25
  • Prev. Close477.55
  • Day's Low465.5
  • 52 Wk Low 310.38
  • Turnover (lac)4.49
  • P/E26.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value111.21
  • EPS17.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)601.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Forbes & Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

470.05

Prev. Close

477.55

Turnover(Lac.)

4.49

Day's High

474.9

Day's Low

465.5

52 Week's High

796.25

52 Week's Low

310.38

Book Value

111.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

601.14

P/E

26.6

EPS

17.95

Divi. Yield

0

Forbes & Company Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Forbes & Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Forbes & Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.85%

Non-Promoter- 12.25%

Institutions: 12.25%

Non-Institutions: 13.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Forbes & Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.9

12.9

12.9

12.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

109.05

193.95

26.12

157.4

Net Worth

121.95

206.85

39.02

170.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

562.36

194.88

293.7

266.31

yoy growth (%)

188.56

-33.64

10.28

33.55

Raw materials

-287.71

2.07

-60.29

-25.78

As % of sales

51.16

1.06

20.53

9.68

Employee costs

-42.37

-47.08

-42.6

-44.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

123.48

-20.59

46.06

33.43

Depreciation

-14.29

-12.1

-7.95

-5.97

Tax paid

-40.13

1.22

-5.16

5.01

Working capital

64.86

-181.62

41.11

29.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

188.56

-33.64

10.28

33.55

Op profit growth

-3,409.03

-107.12

53.96

305.72

EBIT growth

-1,667.75

-115.14

26.23

225.71

Net profit growth

26.37

-160.02

-57.66

2,963.13

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

125.9

46.74

514.73

932.42

2,730.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

125.9

46.74

514.73

932.42

2,730.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.23

243.3

4,598.74

78.13

43.25

Forbes & Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Forbes & Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

D Sivanandhan

Non Executive Director

JAI LAXMIKANT MAVANI

Non Executive Director

Mahesh Tahilyani

Independent Director

RANI AJIT JADHAV

Independent Director

Nikhil Bhatia

Whole-time Director

RAVINDER CHANDER PREM

Independent Director

Paras Savla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pritesh K Jhaveri

Independent Director

Bapsy Dastur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Forbes & Company Ltd

Summary

Forbes & Company Ltd, formerly known as Forbes Gokak Ltd, is one of the oldest companies of the world that is still in existence. The company operates with a diversified portfolio comprising Engineering, Industrial Automation, Consumer Durables (Water and Air Products), Chemical Tankers and Real Estate. Forbes & Company is part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Its parent and ultimate holding company is Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited. Forbes & Company Ltd is having its manufacturing facilities located at Aurangabad, Thane and Mumbai in Maharashtra and Hosur in Tamil Nadu. The Engineering Division comprises precision tools, business automation, coding business, motor manufacturing, measuring instruments and turbine agency. The Realty Division has been set up for creating value from the real estate owned by the company at various locations.The company traces their origin to the year 1767, when John Forbes of Aberdeenshire, Scotland started his business in India. Over the years, the management of the company moved from the Forbes Family to the Campbells to the Tata Group and now finally to the well known Shapoorji Pallonji Group, leaders in infrastructure, construction and real estate businesses, amongst many others.Forbes & Company Ltd was originally incorporated on November 18, 1919 under the name The Gokak Mills Ltd. In the year 1972, Patel-Volkart Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from June 30, 1972 and the name was changed to Gokak Patel Volkar
Company FAQs

What is the Forbes & Company Ltd share price today?

The Forbes & Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹466 today.

What is the Market Cap of Forbes & Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Forbes & Company Ltd is ₹601.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Forbes & Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Forbes & Company Ltd is 26.6 and 4.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Forbes & Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Forbes & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Forbes & Company Ltd is ₹310.38 and ₹796.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Forbes & Company Ltd?

Forbes & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.05%, 3 Years at 34.69%, 1 Year at 52.20%, 6 Month at -25.20%, 3 Month at -31.67% and 1 Month at 2.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Forbes & Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Forbes & Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.85 %
Institutions - 12.26 %
Public - 13.89 %

