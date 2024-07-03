SectorRealty
Open₹470.05
Prev. Close₹477.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.49
Day's High₹474.9
Day's Low₹465.5
52 Week's High₹796.25
52 Week's Low₹310.38
Book Value₹111.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)601.14
P/E26.6
EPS17.95
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.9
12.9
12.9
12.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.05
193.95
26.12
157.4
Net Worth
121.95
206.85
39.02
170.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
562.36
194.88
293.7
266.31
yoy growth (%)
188.56
-33.64
10.28
33.55
Raw materials
-287.71
2.07
-60.29
-25.78
As % of sales
51.16
1.06
20.53
9.68
Employee costs
-42.37
-47.08
-42.6
-44.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
123.48
-20.59
46.06
33.43
Depreciation
-14.29
-12.1
-7.95
-5.97
Tax paid
-40.13
1.22
-5.16
5.01
Working capital
64.86
-181.62
41.11
29.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
188.56
-33.64
10.28
33.55
Op profit growth
-3,409.03
-107.12
53.96
305.72
EBIT growth
-1,667.75
-115.14
26.23
225.71
Net profit growth
26.37
-160.02
-57.66
2,963.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
125.9
46.74
514.73
932.42
2,730.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
125.9
46.74
514.73
932.42
2,730.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.23
243.3
4,598.74
78.13
43.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
D Sivanandhan
Non Executive Director
JAI LAXMIKANT MAVANI
Non Executive Director
Mahesh Tahilyani
Independent Director
RANI AJIT JADHAV
Independent Director
Nikhil Bhatia
Whole-time Director
RAVINDER CHANDER PREM
Independent Director
Paras Savla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pritesh K Jhaveri
Independent Director
Bapsy Dastur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Forbes & Company Ltd
Summary
Forbes & Company Ltd, formerly known as Forbes Gokak Ltd, is one of the oldest companies of the world that is still in existence. The company operates with a diversified portfolio comprising Engineering, Industrial Automation, Consumer Durables (Water and Air Products), Chemical Tankers and Real Estate. Forbes & Company is part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Its parent and ultimate holding company is Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited. Forbes & Company Ltd is having its manufacturing facilities located at Aurangabad, Thane and Mumbai in Maharashtra and Hosur in Tamil Nadu. The Engineering Division comprises precision tools, business automation, coding business, motor manufacturing, measuring instruments and turbine agency. The Realty Division has been set up for creating value from the real estate owned by the company at various locations.The company traces their origin to the year 1767, when John Forbes of Aberdeenshire, Scotland started his business in India. Over the years, the management of the company moved from the Forbes Family to the Campbells to the Tata Group and now finally to the well known Shapoorji Pallonji Group, leaders in infrastructure, construction and real estate businesses, amongst many others.Forbes & Company Ltd was originally incorporated on November 18, 1919 under the name The Gokak Mills Ltd. In the year 1972, Patel-Volkart Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from June 30, 1972 and the name was changed to Gokak Patel Volkar
Read More
The Forbes & Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹466 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Forbes & Company Ltd is ₹601.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Forbes & Company Ltd is 26.6 and 4.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Forbes & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Forbes & Company Ltd is ₹310.38 and ₹796.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Forbes & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.05%, 3 Years at 34.69%, 1 Year at 52.20%, 6 Month at -25.20%, 3 Month at -31.67% and 1 Month at 2.23%.
