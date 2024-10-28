Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

FORBES & COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 28, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

FORBES & COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Auditors Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting dated August 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

FORBES & COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 alongwith the Auditors Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 29 Feb 2024

Enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 29, 2024 1. Appointment of Mr, Ravinder Chander Prem as an Additional Director and Whole-time Director(Industrial Automation Business) for 2 years wef April 1, 2024. 2. Mr. Mahesh Tahilyani, Managing Director of the Company to demit his office as Managing Director of the Company wef close of business hours on March 31, 2024. He will continue on the Board of Directors as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director wef April 1, 2024.

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024