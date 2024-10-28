|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|FORBES & COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 28, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|FORBES & COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Auditors Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting dated August 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|FORBES & COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 alongwith the Auditors Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Feb 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|Enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 29, 2024 1. Appointment of Mr, Ravinder Chander Prem as an Additional Director and Whole-time Director(Industrial Automation Business) for 2 years wef April 1, 2024. 2. Mr. Mahesh Tahilyani, Managing Director of the Company to demit his office as Managing Director of the Company wef close of business hours on March 31, 2024. He will continue on the Board of Directors as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director wef April 1, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|FORBES & COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31 2023. Reappointment of Mr. Nikhil Bhatia as an Independent Director of the Company for second term of five years wef May 15, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer wef April 1, 2024. Ms. Rupa Khanna, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company will demit her office wef close of business hours on, March 31, 2024. Detailed disclosure is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)
