iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Forbes & Company Ltd Board Meeting

436
(0.51%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Forbes & Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
FORBES & COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 28, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
FORBES & COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Auditors Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting dated August 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
FORBES & COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 alongwith the Auditors Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Feb 202429 Feb 2024
Enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 29, 2024 1. Appointment of Mr, Ravinder Chander Prem as an Additional Director and Whole-time Director(Industrial Automation Business) for 2 years wef April 1, 2024. 2. Mr. Mahesh Tahilyani, Managing Director of the Company to demit his office as Managing Director of the Company wef close of business hours on March 31, 2024. He will continue on the Board of Directors as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director wef April 1, 2024.
Board Meeting25 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
FORBES & COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31 2023. Reappointment of Mr. Nikhil Bhatia as an Independent Director of the Company for second term of five years wef May 15, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer wef April 1, 2024. Ms. Rupa Khanna, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company will demit her office wef close of business hours on, March 31, 2024. Detailed disclosure is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

Forbes & Co: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Forbes & Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.