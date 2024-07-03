iifl-logo-icon 1
Forbes & Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

425
(-3.92%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

201.1

191.05

2,002.44

1,784.1

2,135.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

201.1

191.05

2,002.44

1,784.1

2,135.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.3

229.84

26.47

53.41

29

Total Income

225.4

420.89

2,028.91

1,837.51

2,164.8

Total Expenditure

193.04

203.18

1,968.52

1,753.45

2,197.41

PBIDT

32.36

217.71

60.39

84.06

-32.61

Interest

1.69

13.32

52.29

72.25

72.92

PBDT

30.67

204.39

8.1

11.81

-105.53

Depreciation

9.83

13.45

55.44

75.91

71.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.49

5.5

19.94

19.8

11.48

Deferred Tax

4.28

3.85

1.72

-1.18

3.88

Reported Profit After Tax

11.07

181.59

-69

-82.72

-192.81

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.13

-3.93

-19.66

-8.88

Net Profit after Minority Interest

11.07

181.72

-65.07

-63.06

-183.93

Extra-ordinary Items

-22.76

-0.38

-62.54

-25.55

-134.27

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

33.83

182.1

-2.52

-37.51

-49.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.7

142.62

-51.12

-49.53

-144.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.9

12.9

12.9

12.9

12.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.09

113.95

3.01

4.71

-1.52

PBDTM(%)

15.25

106.98

0.4

0.66

-4.94

PATM(%)

5.5

95.04

-3.44

-4.63

-9.02

