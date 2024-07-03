Forbes & Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
201.1
191.05
2,002.44
1,784.1
2,135.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
201.1
191.05
2,002.44
1,784.1
2,135.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.3
229.84
26.47
53.41
29
Total Income
225.4
420.89
2,028.91
1,837.51
2,164.8
Total Expenditure
193.04
203.18
1,968.52
1,753.45
2,197.41
PBIDT
32.36
217.71
60.39
84.06
-32.61
Interest
1.69
13.32
52.29
72.25
72.92
PBDT
30.67
204.39
8.1
11.81
-105.53
Depreciation
9.83
13.45
55.44
75.91
71.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.49
5.5
19.94
19.8
11.48
Deferred Tax
4.28
3.85
1.72
-1.18
3.88
Reported Profit After Tax
11.07
181.59
-69
-82.72
-192.81
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.13
-3.93
-19.66
-8.88
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11.07
181.72
-65.07
-63.06
-183.93
Extra-ordinary Items
-22.76
-0.38
-62.54
-25.55
-134.27
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
33.83
182.1
-2.52
-37.51
-49.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.7
142.62
-51.12
-49.53
-144.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.9
12.9
12.9
12.9
12.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.09
113.95
3.01
4.71
-1.52
PBDTM(%)
15.25
106.98
0.4
0.66
-4.94
PATM(%)
5.5
95.04
-3.44
-4.63
-9.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.