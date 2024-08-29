|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|AGM 29/08/2024 Summary of the proceedings of the 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 29, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) Voting Results under Regulation 44 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation 2015, in respect of business conducted at the 105th AGM of the Company held on August 29, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
