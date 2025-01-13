G G Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
147.54
38.07
10.31
10.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.84
34.72
5.85
4.66
Net Worth
204.38
72.79
16.16
14.97
Minority Interest
Debt
2.85
1.72
1.43
4.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.31
Total Liabilities
207.24
74.54
17.62
19.74
Fixed Assets
1.86
0.41
0.61
12.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.35
27.11
5.33
5.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.11
0
0
Networking Capital
186.47
45.16
11.6
1.66
Inventories
30.89
0
0.47
2.18
Inventory Days
28.66
Sundry Debtors
128.51
85.38
8.99
5.5
Debtor Days
72.32
Other Current Assets
51.99
2.2
3.28
1.07
Sundry Creditors
-20.76
-39.93
-0.1
-5.73
Creditor Days
75.34
Other Current Liabilities
-4.16
-2.49
-1.04
-1.36
Cash
1.48
1.75
0.1
0.15
Total Assets
207.24
74.54
17.64
19.73
