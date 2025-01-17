iifl-logo-icon 1
G G Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

1.51
(-5.63%)
Jan 17, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR G G Engineering Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

85.49

-75.41

Op profit growth

20.08

-75.1

EBIT growth

-103.64

-95.94

Net profit growth

43.19

-125.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.92

4.52

4.46

EBIT margin

-0.01

0.73

4.43

Net profit margin

-2.19

-2.83

2.75

RoCE

-0.02

0.68

RoNW

-1.43

-1.03

RoA

-0.78

-0.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.8

-0.56

3.66

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.95

-1.38

3.34

Book value per share

13.72

14.07

21.32

Valuation ratios

P/E

-9.16

-3.42

0.7

P/CEPS

-3.74

-1.38

0.76

P/B

0.53

0.13

0.12

EV/EBIDTA

110.66

39.33

11.9

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

3.72

-9.81

-31.07

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

49.01

121.41

Inventory days

38.04

49.85

Creditor days

-67.98

-91.06

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

-0.18

-10.32

Net debt / equity

0.73

0.52

0.21

Net debt / op. profit

9.45

8.4

0.79

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-84.73

-59.83

-93.76

Employee costs

-2.68

-4.76

-0.62

Other costs

-9.64

-30.87

-1.13

