|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
85.49
-75.41
Op profit growth
20.08
-75.1
EBIT growth
-103.64
-95.94
Net profit growth
43.19
-125.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.92
4.52
4.46
EBIT margin
-0.01
0.73
4.43
Net profit margin
-2.19
-2.83
2.75
RoCE
-0.02
0.68
RoNW
-1.43
-1.03
RoA
-0.78
-0.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.8
-0.56
3.66
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.95
-1.38
3.34
Book value per share
13.72
14.07
21.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
-9.16
-3.42
0.7
P/CEPS
-3.74
-1.38
0.76
P/B
0.53
0.13
0.12
EV/EBIDTA
110.66
39.33
11.9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
3.72
-9.81
-31.07
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
49.01
121.41
Inventory days
38.04
49.85
Creditor days
-67.98
-91.06
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
-0.18
-10.32
Net debt / equity
0.73
0.52
0.21
Net debt / op. profit
9.45
8.4
0.79
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-84.73
-59.83
-93.76
Employee costs
-2.68
-4.76
-0.62
Other costs
-9.64
-30.87
-1.13
