G G Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.2
0.05
3.28
1.43
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.21
-0.19
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.04
0.03
-1.02
-0.41
Working capital
-0.44
-7.6
2.94
3.91
Other operating items
Operating
-0.56
-7.72
5.01
4.83
Capital expenditure
0.79
9.19
0.2
1.05
Free cash flow
0.23
1.46
5.21
5.88
Equity raised
8.96
15.49
10.21
3.79
Investing
0
0.42
4.91
-0.05
Financing
-0.15
0.56
2.08
0.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.05
17.94
22.41
10.15
