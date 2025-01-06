iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G G Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.51
(-3.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR G G Engineering Ltd

G G Engineering FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.2

0.05

3.28

1.43

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.21

-0.19

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.04

0.03

-1.02

-0.41

Working capital

-0.44

-7.6

2.94

3.91

Other operating items

Operating

-0.56

-7.72

5.01

4.83

Capital expenditure

0.79

9.19

0.2

1.05

Free cash flow

0.23

1.46

5.21

5.88

Equity raised

8.96

15.49

10.21

3.79

Investing

0

0.42

4.91

-0.05

Financing

-0.15

0.56

2.08

0.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.05

17.94

22.41

10.15

G G Engineering : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR G G Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.