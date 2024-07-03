iifl-logo-icon 1
G G Engineering Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.41
(-4.08%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021

Gross Sales

54.87

49.11

10.87

11.69

19.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.87

49.11

10.87

11.69

19.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.89

0.09

0.38

0.04

0.06

Total Income

66.76

49.2

11.25

11.72

19.65

Total Expenditure

57.87

48.47

9.47

11.57

19.09

PBIDT

8.89

0.72

1.78

0.15

0.56

Interest

0.01

0.16

-0.06

0.42

0.36

PBDT

8.87

0.56

1.83

-0.27

0.19

Depreciation

0.06

0.44

0.55

0.59

0.74

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.94

0

0.11

0

0.02

Deferred Tax

-0.11

0

-0.31

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

7.98

0.12

1.47

-0.86

-0.57

Minority Interest After NP

0.5

-0.25

0.85

-0.43

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.49

0.37

0.62

-0.42

-0.57

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.49

0.37

0.62

-0.42

-0.57

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.2

0.01

0.6

-0.15

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

38.07

38.07

10.31

10.31

10.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.2

1.46

16.37

1.28

2.85

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

14.54

0.24

13.52

-7.35

-2.9

