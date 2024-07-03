G G Engineering Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
54.87
49.11
10.87
11.69
19.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.87
49.11
10.87
11.69
19.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.89
0.09
0.38
0.04
0.06
Total Income
66.76
49.2
11.25
11.72
19.65
Total Expenditure
57.87
48.47
9.47
11.57
19.09
PBIDT
8.89
0.72
1.78
0.15
0.56
Interest
0.01
0.16
-0.06
0.42
0.36
PBDT
8.87
0.56
1.83
-0.27
0.19
Depreciation
0.06
0.44
0.55
0.59
0.74
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.94
0
0.11
0
0.02
Deferred Tax
-0.11
0
-0.31
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
7.98
0.12
1.47
-0.86
-0.57
Minority Interest After NP
0.5
-0.25
0.85
-0.43
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.49
0.37
0.62
-0.42
-0.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.49
0.37
0.62
-0.42
-0.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.2
0.01
0.6
-0.15
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
38.07
38.07
10.31
10.31
10.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.2
1.46
16.37
1.28
2.85
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
14.54
0.24
13.52
-7.35
-2.9
