G G Engineering Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
79.05
14.28
29.4
10.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
79.05
14.28
29.4
10.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.27
0.26
0.05
0.06
Total Income
85.32
14.54
29.45
10.65
Total Expenditure
81.36
14.84
28.49
10.05
PBIDT
3.95
-0.3
0.96
0.61
Interest
0.16
0.65
0.63
0.49
PBDT
3.79
-0.95
0.33
0.12
Depreciation
0.47
0.89
0.7
0.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.11
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.32
-1.84
-0.37
-0.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.32
-1.84
-0.37
-0.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.32
-1.84
-0.37
-0.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.09
-0.36
-0.35
-0.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
38.07
10.31
10.31
10.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.99
-2.1
3.26
5.76
PBDTM(%)
4.79
-6.65
1.12
1.13
PATM(%)
4.19
-12.88
-1.25
-4.53
