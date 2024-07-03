iifl-logo-icon 1
G G Engineering Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.41
(-4.08%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

79.05

14.28

29.4

10.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

79.05

14.28

29.4

10.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.27

0.26

0.05

0.06

Total Income

85.32

14.54

29.45

10.65

Total Expenditure

81.36

14.84

28.49

10.05

PBIDT

3.95

-0.3

0.96

0.61

Interest

0.16

0.65

0.63

0.49

PBDT

3.79

-0.95

0.33

0.12

Depreciation

0.47

0.89

0.7

0.49

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.11

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.32

-1.84

-0.37

-0.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.32

-1.84

-0.37

-0.48

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.32

-1.84

-0.37

-0.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.09

-0.36

-0.35

-0.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

38.07

10.31

10.31

10.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.99

-2.1

3.26

5.76

PBDTM(%)

4.79

-6.65

1.12

1.13

PATM(%)

4.19

-12.88

-1.25

-4.53

