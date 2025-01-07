iifl-logo-icon 1
G G Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.47
(-2.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

27.75

16.48

82.05

22.21

yoy growth (%)

68.33

-79.9

269.34

206.19

Raw materials

-24.66

-13.46

-76.94

-18.8

As % of sales

88.84

81.68

93.76

84.63

Employee costs

-0.68

-0.74

-0.51

-0.53

As % of sales

2.45

4.52

0.62

2.4

Other costs

-1.5

-1.47

-0.93

-1.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.42

8.94

1.13

5.78

Operating profit

0.9

0.79

3.66

1.59

OPM

3.27

4.84

4.46

7.17

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.21

-0.19

-0.09

Interest expense

-0.43

-0.54

-0.35

-0.26

Other income

0.02

0.01

0.16

0.2

Profit before tax

0.2

0.05

3.28

1.43

Taxes

-0.04

0.03

-1.02

-0.41

Tax rate

-19.3

62.2

-31.07

-29.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.16

0.09

2.26

1.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.16

0.09

2.26

1.01

yoy growth (%)

86.03

-96

122.01

506.44

NPM

0.6

0.54

2.75

4.58

