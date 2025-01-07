Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27.75
16.48
82.05
22.21
yoy growth (%)
68.33
-79.9
269.34
206.19
Raw materials
-24.66
-13.46
-76.94
-18.8
As % of sales
88.84
81.68
93.76
84.63
Employee costs
-0.68
-0.74
-0.51
-0.53
As % of sales
2.45
4.52
0.62
2.4
Other costs
-1.5
-1.47
-0.93
-1.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.42
8.94
1.13
5.78
Operating profit
0.9
0.79
3.66
1.59
OPM
3.27
4.84
4.46
7.17
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.21
-0.19
-0.09
Interest expense
-0.43
-0.54
-0.35
-0.26
Other income
0.02
0.01
0.16
0.2
Profit before tax
0.2
0.05
3.28
1.43
Taxes
-0.04
0.03
-1.02
-0.41
Tax rate
-19.3
62.2
-31.07
-29.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.16
0.09
2.26
1.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.16
0.09
2.26
1.01
yoy growth (%)
86.03
-96
122.01
506.44
NPM
0.6
0.54
2.75
4.58
