G G Engineering Ltd Share Price

1.51
(-3.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.56
  • Day's High1.65
  • 52 Wk High2.97
  • Prev. Close1.56
  • Day's Low1.49
  • 52 Wk Low 1.46
  • Turnover (lac)276.43
  • P/E15.6
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.46
  • EPS0.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)239.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

G G Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.56

Prev. Close

1.56

Turnover(Lac.)

276.43

Day's High

1.65

Day's Low

1.49

52 Week's High

2.97

52 Week's Low

1.46

Book Value

1.46

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

239.26

P/E

15.6

EPS

0.1

Divi. Yield

0

G G Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

G G Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

G G Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.26%

Non-Promoter- 98.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
G G Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

147.54

38.07

10.31

10.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.84

34.72

5.85

4.66

Net Worth

204.38

72.79

16.16

14.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

27.75

16.48

82.05

22.21

yoy growth (%)

68.33

-79.9

269.34

206.19

Raw materials

-24.66

-13.46

-76.94

-18.8

As % of sales

88.84

81.68

93.76

84.63

Employee costs

-0.68

-0.74

-0.51

-0.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.2

0.05

3.28

1.43

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.21

-0.19

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.04

0.03

-1.02

-0.41

Working capital

-0.44

-7.6

2.94

3.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

68.33

-79.9

269.34

206.19

Op profit growth

13.94

-78.19

129.77

450.75

EBIT growth

7.83

-83.52

113.29

415.64

Net profit growth

86.03

-96

122.01

506.44

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

103.98

22.55

37.42

20.17

82.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

103.98

22.55

37.42

20.17

82.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.98

0.42

0.1

0.09

0.17

G G Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT G G Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Nitin Bansal

Independent Director

Poonam Dhingra

Non Executive Director

DEEPAK GUPTA

Independent Director

OM PRAKASH AGGARWAL

Managing Director

Mr ATUL

Additional Director & E D

Anshu Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Somani.

Additional Director

Mr. Ashish Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by G G Engineering Ltd

Summary

G G Engineering Limited was incorporated in January 23, 2006. The Company has a factory in Bharuch, Gujarat where it has a business in assembling and selling of electrical parts. The Company is also trading into iron and steel metals from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is led by Mr Vinod Beriwal and Mr Kamal Beriwal and cater to the rising demand of quality sheet metal and heavy steel productsThe total area of the company, is nearly 40000 sq. ft. and covered area is 20,000 sq.ft. The team comprises of well trained engineers, skilled labor to execute all types of manufacturing activities such as punching, forming, shearing, bending, fabrication, welding, powder coating, assembly etc. The design office of the Company is equipped with latest CAD technology being handled by well experience and qualified engineers.The Company also supply industrial engines for various applications, marine engines, and spare parts for diesel gen-set to the local and International markets. Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Company has launched Indias first fully-automated and smart Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) to enable environment-friendly disposal of plastic and other waste as users get rewards in return.Company also supply industrial engines for various applications, marine engines, and spare parts for diesel gen-set to the local and International markets. Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Company has launched Indias first fully-automated and smart Reverse Vending Mach
Company FAQs

What is the G G Engineering Ltd share price today?

The G G Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of G G Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G G Engineering Ltd is ₹239.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of G G Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of G G Engineering Ltd is 15.6 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of G G Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G G Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G G Engineering Ltd is ₹1.46 and ₹2.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of G G Engineering Ltd?

G G Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.00%, 3 Years at -26.19%, 1 Year at -28.77%, 6 Month at -37.85%, 3 Month at -9.83% and 1 Month at -15.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of G G Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of G G Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.26 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.74 %

