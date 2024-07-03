Summary

G G Engineering Limited was incorporated in January 23, 2006. The Company has a factory in Bharuch, Gujarat where it has a business in assembling and selling of electrical parts. The Company is also trading into iron and steel metals from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is led by Mr Vinod Beriwal and Mr Kamal Beriwal and cater to the rising demand of quality sheet metal and heavy steel productsThe total area of the company, is nearly 40000 sq. ft. and covered area is 20,000 sq.ft. The team comprises of well trained engineers, skilled labor to execute all types of manufacturing activities such as punching, forming, shearing, bending, fabrication, welding, powder coating, assembly etc. The design office of the Company is equipped with latest CAD technology being handled by well experience and qualified engineers.The Company also supply industrial engines for various applications, marine engines, and spare parts for diesel gen-set to the local and International markets. Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Company has launched Indias first fully-automated and smart Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) to enable environment-friendly disposal of plastic and other waste as users get rewards in return.

