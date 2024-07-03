SectorTrading
Open₹1.56
Prev. Close₹1.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹276.43
Day's High₹1.65
Day's Low₹1.49
52 Week's High₹2.97
52 Week's Low₹1.46
Book Value₹1.46
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)239.26
P/E15.6
EPS0.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
147.54
38.07
10.31
10.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.84
34.72
5.85
4.66
Net Worth
204.38
72.79
16.16
14.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27.75
16.48
82.05
22.21
yoy growth (%)
68.33
-79.9
269.34
206.19
Raw materials
-24.66
-13.46
-76.94
-18.8
As % of sales
88.84
81.68
93.76
84.63
Employee costs
-0.68
-0.74
-0.51
-0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.2
0.05
3.28
1.43
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.21
-0.19
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.04
0.03
-1.02
-0.41
Working capital
-0.44
-7.6
2.94
3.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
68.33
-79.9
269.34
206.19
Op profit growth
13.94
-78.19
129.77
450.75
EBIT growth
7.83
-83.52
113.29
415.64
Net profit growth
86.03
-96
122.01
506.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
103.98
22.55
37.42
20.17
82.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
103.98
22.55
37.42
20.17
82.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.98
0.42
0.1
0.09
0.17
Independent Director
Nitin Bansal
Independent Director
Poonam Dhingra
Non Executive Director
DEEPAK GUPTA
Independent Director
OM PRAKASH AGGARWAL
Managing Director
Mr ATUL
Additional Director & E D
Anshu Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Somani.
Additional Director
Mr. Ashish Kumar
Reports by G G Engineering Ltd
Summary
G G Engineering Limited was incorporated in January 23, 2006. The Company has a factory in Bharuch, Gujarat where it has a business in assembling and selling of electrical parts. The Company is also trading into iron and steel metals from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is led by Mr Vinod Beriwal and Mr Kamal Beriwal and cater to the rising demand of quality sheet metal and heavy steel productsThe total area of the company, is nearly 40000 sq. ft. and covered area is 20,000 sq.ft. The team comprises of well trained engineers, skilled labor to execute all types of manufacturing activities such as punching, forming, shearing, bending, fabrication, welding, powder coating, assembly etc. The design office of the Company is equipped with latest CAD technology being handled by well experience and qualified engineers.The Company also supply industrial engines for various applications, marine engines, and spare parts for diesel gen-set to the local and International markets. Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Company has launched Indias first fully-automated and smart Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) to enable environment-friendly disposal of plastic and other waste as users get rewards in return.Company also supply industrial engines for various applications, marine engines, and spare parts for diesel gen-set to the local and International markets. Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Company has launched Indias first fully-automated and smart Reverse Vending Mach
The G G Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G G Engineering Ltd is ₹239.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of G G Engineering Ltd is 15.6 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G G Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G G Engineering Ltd is ₹1.46 and ₹2.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
G G Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.00%, 3 Years at -26.19%, 1 Year at -28.77%, 6 Month at -37.85%, 3 Month at -9.83% and 1 Month at -15.22%.
