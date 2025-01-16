iifl-logo-icon 1
G G Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

1.62
(1.25%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:51:00 AM

G G Engineering CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jan 202511 Jan 2025
G G Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on January 16 2025
Board Meeting30 Oct 202430 Nov 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on Saturday, November 30, 2024
Board Meeting23 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
G G Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Consider approve and take on record the Un audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024; ii. Any other item(s) with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, August 23, 2024
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Held Today August 14,2024
Board Meeting23 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
G G Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of Board Meeting to be held on July 23 2024 outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 23rd July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)
Board Meeting5 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 5, 2024, Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation amongst G G Engineering Limited ( Transferor Company) and Integra Essentia Limited ( Transferee Company) and their Respective Shareholders and creditors
Board Meeting24 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on Monday, June 24, 2024
Board Meeting23 May 202423 May 2024
Conversion of 5,00,00,000 warrants into equal number of equity shares of the Company
Board Meeting3 May 20243 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday May 03, 2024
Board Meeting25 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
G G Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Consider approve and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; ii. Any other item(s) with the permission of chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held Today on April 25, 2024 Result for quarter and year end 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202412 Feb 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Allotment of Equity shares upon conversion of warrants
Board Meeting22 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
Board Meeting Outcome - Conversion of 13,50,00,000 warrants into equal number of equity shares of the Company conversion of 13,50,00,000 warrants into equal number of equity shares of the company
Board Meeting18 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
G G Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday January 18 2024 at the corporate office of the company inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company, considered, approved and took on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)





