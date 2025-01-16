Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

G G Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on January 16 2025

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 30 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on Saturday, November 30, 2024

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

G G Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Consider approve and take on record the Un audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024; ii. Any other item(s) with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, August 23, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting Held Today August 14,2024

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

G G Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of Board Meeting to be held on July 23 2024 outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 23rd July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 5, 2024, Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation amongst G G Engineering Limited ( Transferor Company) and Integra Essentia Limited ( Transferee Company) and their Respective Shareholders and creditors

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on Monday, June 24, 2024

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 23 May 2024

Conversion of 5,00,00,000 warrants into equal number of equity shares of the Company

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday May 03, 2024

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

G G Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Consider approve and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; ii. Any other item(s) with the permission of chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held Today on April 25, 2024 Result for quarter and year end 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 12 Feb 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting Allotment of Equity shares upon conversion of warrants

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024

Board Meeting Outcome - Conversion of 13,50,00,000 warrants into equal number of equity shares of the Company conversion of 13,50,00,000 warrants into equal number of equity shares of the company

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024