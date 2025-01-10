G G Engineering Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Overview: The global economy continues to face steep challenges, shaped by the lingering effects of three powerful forces: the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a cost-of-living crisis caused by persistent and broadening inflation pressures, and the slowdown in China. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to powerfully destabilize the global economy. Beyond the escalating and senseless destruction of lives and livelihoods, it has led to a severe energy crisis in Europe that is sharply increasing costs of living and hampering economic activity.

Russia is a major supplier of oil, gas, and metals, and, together with Ukraine, of wheat and corn, the current and anticipated decline in the supply of these commodities has already driven their prices up sharply. Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and North Africa, and sub-Saharan Africa are most affected. The food and fuel price increases will hurt lower-income households globally, including in the Americas and Asia.

Persistent and broadening inflation pressures have triggered a rapid and synchronized tightening of monetary conditions, alongside a powerful appreciation of the US dollar against most other currencies. Tighter global monetary and financial conditions will work their way through the economy, weighing demand down and helping to gradually subjugate inflation. So far, however, price pressures are proving quite stub- born and a major source of concern for policy makers. We expect global inflation to peak in late expected, decreasing to 5.1 percent by 2025. The global economy is experiencing a number of turbulent challenges.

Ukraine, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic all weigh heavily on the outlook. Normalization of monetary and fiscal policies that delivered unprecedented support during lower inflation back to target. But a growing share of economies are in a growth slowdown or outright contraction.

The global economy’s future health rests critically on the successful calibration of monetary policy, the course of the war in Ukraine, and the possibility of further pandemic-related supply side disruptions, for example, in China. Global growth is forecast to slow from 6.0 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent in 2022 and 2.7 percent in 2023. About a third of the world economy faces two consecutive quarters of negative growth. Global inflation is forecast to rise from 4.7 percent in 2021 to 8.8 percent in 2022 but to decline to 6.5 percent in 2023 and to 5.1 percent by 2025. India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers in the world over the next 10-15 years, backed by its robust democracy and strong partnerships.

Strong economic growth in the first quarter of FY 2022-23 helped India overcome the UK to become the fifth-largest economy after it recovered from repeated waves of COVID-19 pandemic shock. Real GDP in the first quarter of

202223 is currently about 4% higher than its corresponding 2019-20, indicating a strong start for In’ia’s recovery from the pandemic. Given the release of pent-up demand and the widespread vaccination coverage, the contact-intensive services sector will probably be the main driver of development in 20222023. Rising employment and substantially increasing private consumption, supported by rising consumer sentiment, will support GDP growth in the coming months. Opportunities and Threats: The global diesel generator market size was valued at $20.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $37.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in technological advancements in diesel generator and increase in demand for energy from various end-use industries are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key players to maintain the position in the market in the upcoming years.

We operate in a highly dynamic industry, and on account of changes in market conditions, industry dynamics, technological improvements or changes in trends and fashions and any other relevant factors, our growth strategy and plans may undergo changes or modifications, and such changes or modifications may be substantial, and may even include limiting or foregoing growth opportunities if the situation so demands. Our inability to implement our business strategies and sustain our growth may impair our financialgrowth and thus result in an adverse impact on our Company’s share price.

1. Technological advancement

2. Acquisition

3. Relationship with clients/customers

4. Competition.

5. Government policies

Adequate internal Control system help to prevent and detect frauds and errors, safeguarding of assets and accuracy and completeness of accounting records. The Company’s well-structured internal control systems which are subject to regular assessment of its effectiveness, reinforces, integrity of Management and fairness in dealing with the Company’s stakeholders.

The Company has maintained very harmonious and cordial relations. The issues relating to workers are resolved in harmonious and in cordial manner through regular interactions. We believe whatever we achieved from where we started our journey long back is the result of efforts of our team. So, we consistently aim to provide a sustainable environment for learning right from the stage of recruitment to retention.

On Revenue Standalone basis, in Financial Year 2023-24, our revenue from operations increased to Profit/(Loss) Rs. 212,10,50,373.71/- as compared to Rs. 99,56,69,924.34/- in the last year. The Company has a profit of Rs. 7 10 47 093/- on standalone basis as compared to Rs. 7,92,82,863/- in previous year.

Certain statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report may constitute ‘forwardlooking-statements’ within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from such expectations, projections, etc., whether express or implied. Several factors could make a significant difference to the Company’s operations. These include climate and economic conditions affecting demand and supply, government regulations and taxation, natural calamities, etc. over which the Company does not have any direct control.