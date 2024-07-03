G G Engineering Ltd Summary

G G Engineering Limited was incorporated in January 23, 2006. The Company has a factory in Bharuch, Gujarat where it has a business in assembling and selling of electrical parts. The Company is also trading into iron and steel metals from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is led by Mr Vinod Beriwal and Mr Kamal Beriwal and cater to the rising demand of quality sheet metal and heavy steel productsThe total area of the company, is nearly 40000 sq. ft. and covered area is 20,000 sq.ft. The team comprises of well trained engineers, skilled labor to execute all types of manufacturing activities such as punching, forming, shearing, bending, fabrication, welding, powder coating, assembly etc. The design office of the Company is equipped with latest CAD technology being handled by well experience and qualified engineers.The Company also supply industrial engines for various applications, marine engines, and spare parts for diesel gen-set to the local and International markets. Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Company has launched Indias first fully-automated and smart Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) to enable environment-friendly disposal of plastic and other waste as users get rewards in return.Company also supply industrial engines for various applications, marine engines, and spare parts for diesel gen-set to the local and International markets. Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Company has launched Indias first fully-automated and smart Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) to enable environment-friendly disposal of plastic and other waste as users get rewards in return.The Company offers an extensive product range across industrial diesel generator sets. The enclosed diesel generator sets are driven by Tata Motors Engines, ranging from 20 KVA to 125 KVA (20 kW to 100 kW). It also provide industrial engines for various application, marine engines and spare parts for local as well as international diesel genset market.The customer satisfaction is Companys top priority, for material to design, it determined to maintain the best product quality, striving to satisfy customers demands. The Company specializes in custom-built enclosure sets for no matter stationary or mobile applications. The latest series are equipped with engines applying quantum techniques, enhancing durability and stability.