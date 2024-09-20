|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|1.5
|150
|Final
|Geojit Financial Services Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30 Apr 2024 for Dividend.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
