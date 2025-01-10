iifl-logo-icon 1
GFL Ltd Balance Sheet

79.6
(-5.03%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.99

10.99

10.99

10.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,627.01

2,625.46

301.17

300.23

Net Worth

2,638

2,636.45

312.16

311.22

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

143.71

143.47

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,781.71

2,779.92

312.16

312.22

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,781.03

2,779.74

313.13

300.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.06

0.06

0.02

Networking Capital

-0.56

-1.14

-2.4

9.51

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.21

0.24

0.27

13.48

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.09

0.13

0.95

8.7

Sundry Creditors

-0.11

-0.13

-0.01

-0.1

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.75

-1.38

-3.61

-12.57

Cash

1.2

1.25

1.37

2.57

Total Assets

2,781.71

2,779.92

312.16

312.22

