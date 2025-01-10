GFL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.99
10.99
10.99
10.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,627.01
2,625.46
301.17
300.23
Net Worth
2,638
2,636.45
312.16
311.22
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
143.71
143.47
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,781.71
2,779.92
312.16
312.22
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,781.03
2,779.74
313.13
300.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.06
0.06
0.02
Networking Capital
-0.56
-1.14
-2.4
9.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.21
0.24
0.27
13.48
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.09
0.13
0.95
8.7
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.13
-0.01
-0.1
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.75
-1.38
-3.61
-12.57
Cash
1.2
1.25
1.37
2.57
Total Assets
2,781.71
2,779.92
312.16
312.22
