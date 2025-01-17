iifl-logo-icon 1
GFL Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.54

-38.09

-10.29

31.24

Op profit growth

-35.02

-36.55

-11.01

25.72

EBIT growth

-70.47

-38.43

-14.48

34.9

Net profit growth

-148.66

187.68

-77.93

-31.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.65

18.87

18.41

18.56

EBIT margin

6.2

14.59

14.67

15.39

Net profit margin

-4.56

6.51

1.4

5.69

RoCE

2.36

6.56

10.42

13.03

RoNW

-0.88

1.36

0.49

2.29

RoA

-0.43

0.73

0.24

1.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-21.53

21.85

19.53

54.76

Dividend per share

0

3.5

3.5

3.5

Cash EPS

-43.47

-4.16

-23.72

6.8

Book value per share

198.33

433.93

411.31

405.42

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.76

4.09

4.45

1.08

P/CEPS

-1.86

-21.51

-3.66

8.71

P/B

0.4

0.2

0.21

0.14

EV/EBIDTA

7.05

11.98

8.76

5.76

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

15.16

43.63

11.58

Tax payout

-14.95

-13.62

-35.23

-28.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

135.43

221.21

164.06

123.46

Inventory days

89.61

111.23

57.89

47.04

Creditor days

-96.54

-128.2

-94.09

-75.68

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.37

-2.03

-3.3

-4.95

Net debt / equity

1.28

0.38

0.62

0.53

Net debt / op. profit

5.84

2.48

2.42

1.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-15.35

-20.53

-37.44

-46.84

Employee costs

-8.76

-8.9

-5.31

-3.97

Other costs

-58.22

-51.68

-38.82

-30.61

