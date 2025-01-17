Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.54
-38.09
-10.29
31.24
Op profit growth
-35.02
-36.55
-11.01
25.72
EBIT growth
-70.47
-38.43
-14.48
34.9
Net profit growth
-148.66
187.68
-77.93
-31.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.65
18.87
18.41
18.56
EBIT margin
6.2
14.59
14.67
15.39
Net profit margin
-4.56
6.51
1.4
5.69
RoCE
2.36
6.56
10.42
13.03
RoNW
-0.88
1.36
0.49
2.29
RoA
-0.43
0.73
0.24
1.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-21.53
21.85
19.53
54.76
Dividend per share
0
3.5
3.5
3.5
Cash EPS
-43.47
-4.16
-23.72
6.8
Book value per share
198.33
433.93
411.31
405.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.76
4.09
4.45
1.08
P/CEPS
-1.86
-21.51
-3.66
8.71
P/B
0.4
0.2
0.21
0.14
EV/EBIDTA
7.05
11.98
8.76
5.76
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
15.16
43.63
11.58
Tax payout
-14.95
-13.62
-35.23
-28.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
135.43
221.21
164.06
123.46
Inventory days
89.61
111.23
57.89
47.04
Creditor days
-96.54
-128.2
-94.09
-75.68
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.37
-2.03
-3.3
-4.95
Net debt / equity
1.28
0.38
0.62
0.53
Net debt / op. profit
5.84
2.48
2.42
1.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-15.35
-20.53
-37.44
-46.84
Employee costs
-8.76
-8.9
-5.31
-3.97
Other costs
-58.22
-51.68
-38.82
-30.61
