|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
2,730.54
2,055.58
1,427.5
yoy growth (%)
-100
32.83
43.99
6.97
Raw materials
0
-817.05
-577.79
-386.05
As % of sales
0
29.92
28.1
27.04
Employee costs
-2.85
-165.12
-138.35
-120.06
As % of sales
0
6.04
6.73
8.41
Other costs
-1.03
-964.76
-760.43
-621.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
35.33
36.99
43.52
Operating profit
-3.88
783.6
579
300.02
OPM
0
28.69
28.16
21.01
Depreciation
0
-161.61
-152.13
-148.84
Interest expense
0
-55.7
-47.61
-35.18
Other income
47.87
132.19
103.02
71.12
Profit before tax
43.99
698.47
482.27
187.11
Taxes
-9.91
587.07
-148.98
-46.11
Tax rate
-22.52
84.05
-30.89
-24.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
34.08
1,285.54
333.28
141
Exceptional items
0
-8.24
154.02
5.28
Net profit
34.08
1,277.3
487.31
146.28
yoy growth (%)
-97.33
162.11
233.12
53.33
NPM
0
46.77
23.7
10.24
