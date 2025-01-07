iifl-logo-icon 1
GFL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

84.66
(1.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:44:35 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

2,730.54

2,055.58

1,427.5

yoy growth (%)

-100

32.83

43.99

6.97

Raw materials

0

-817.05

-577.79

-386.05

As % of sales

0

29.92

28.1

27.04

Employee costs

-2.85

-165.12

-138.35

-120.06

As % of sales

0

6.04

6.73

8.41

Other costs

-1.03

-964.76

-760.43

-621.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

35.33

36.99

43.52

Operating profit

-3.88

783.6

579

300.02

OPM

0

28.69

28.16

21.01

Depreciation

0

-161.61

-152.13

-148.84

Interest expense

0

-55.7

-47.61

-35.18

Other income

47.87

132.19

103.02

71.12

Profit before tax

43.99

698.47

482.27

187.11

Taxes

-9.91

587.07

-148.98

-46.11

Tax rate

-22.52

84.05

-30.89

-24.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

34.08

1,285.54

333.28

141

Exceptional items

0

-8.24

154.02

5.28

Net profit

34.08

1,277.3

487.31

146.28

yoy growth (%)

-97.33

162.11

233.12

53.33

NPM

0

46.77

23.7

10.24

