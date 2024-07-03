GFL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2.4
2.42
362.17
14.13
1,518
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.4
2.42
362.17
14.13
1,518
Other Operating Income
0
0
5.01
1.95
7.86
Other Income
13.66
0.17
17.59
19.24
13.99
Total Income
16.06
2.59
384.77
35.32
1,539.85
Total Expenditure
1.15
25.44
255.82
49.86
1,119.01
PBIDT
14.91
-22.85
128.95
-14.54
420.84
Interest
0
0
193.97
190.54
157.62
PBDT
14.91
-22.85
-65.02
-205.08
263.22
Depreciation
0.02
0.01
220.32
213.11
190.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.2
0.23
0.74
-0.04
72.68
Deferred Tax
1.77
0.12
-70.53
-81.32
-20.3
Reported Profit After Tax
12.92
-23.21
-215.55
-336.83
20.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
-13.38
-116.38
-148.16
7.63
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12.92
-9.83
-99.17
-188.67
13.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-23.67
0
-0.69
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12.92
13.84
-99.17
-187.98
13.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.18
-2.12
-19.62
-30.66
1.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.99
10.99
10.99
10.99
10.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
621.25
-944.21
35.6
-102.9
27.72
PBDTM(%)
621.25
-944.21
-17.95
-1,451.38
17.33
PATM(%)
538.33
-959.09
-59.51
-2,383.79
1.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.