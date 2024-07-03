iifl-logo-icon 1
GFL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

84.05
(-3.77%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2.4

2.42

362.17

14.13

1,518

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.4

2.42

362.17

14.13

1,518

Other Operating Income

0

0

5.01

1.95

7.86

Other Income

13.66

0.17

17.59

19.24

13.99

Total Income

16.06

2.59

384.77

35.32

1,539.85

Total Expenditure

1.15

25.44

255.82

49.86

1,119.01

PBIDT

14.91

-22.85

128.95

-14.54

420.84

Interest

0

0

193.97

190.54

157.62

PBDT

14.91

-22.85

-65.02

-205.08

263.22

Depreciation

0.02

0.01

220.32

213.11

190.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.2

0.23

0.74

-0.04

72.68

Deferred Tax

1.77

0.12

-70.53

-81.32

-20.3

Reported Profit After Tax

12.92

-23.21

-215.55

-336.83

20.66

Minority Interest After NP

0

-13.38

-116.38

-148.16

7.63

Net Profit after Minority Interest

12.92

-9.83

-99.17

-188.67

13.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-23.67

0

-0.69

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

12.92

13.84

-99.17

-187.98

13.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.18

-2.12

-19.62

-30.66

1.88

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.99

10.99

10.99

10.99

10.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

621.25

-944.21

35.6

-102.9

27.72

PBDTM(%)

621.25

-944.21

-17.95

-1,451.38

17.33

PATM(%)

538.33

-959.09

-59.51

-2,383.79

1.36

