Summary

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), a subsidiary of Inox Leasing and Finance Limited has evolved as the largest producer of chloromethanes, refrigerants and Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) in India. The Company is a part of the Inox Group, which is diversified across the industrial gases, engineering plastics, refrigerants, chemicals, cryogenic engineering, renewable energy and entertainment sectors.GFL was incorporated in 1987 after it set up Indias largest refrigerant plant in Ranjitnagar, Gujarat. The Company primarily supplied CFC and HCFC to more than 75 countries across the globe. As CFC and HCFC were eventually phased out under the Montreal Protocol, in 2007 the Company forward integrated into PTFE (Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene) by commissioning one of the worlds most integrated and technologically advanced PTFE facility in Dahej, Gujarat.GFL is fully focused on and diversified within fluorine chemistry, making refrigerant gases, Fluoro-intermediates and a host of fluoropolymers. Fluorine chemistry is the most interesting molecule today due to its increasing use in life saving pharma molecules, dose efficient and ecofriendly crop protection chemicals a host of fluoropolymers meeting increasing demands from automotive, semis, mobile telephony, oil & gas, and high speed LAN cablesGFL owns and operates an entertainment business through INOX Leisure Limited. GFL has presence in the wide energy business through its subsidiary INOX Wind. Inox Wind is a fully integrated playe

Read More