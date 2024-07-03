SectorFinance
Open₹90
Prev. Close₹89.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.7
Day's High₹90.79
Day's Low₹86.75
52 Week's High₹125.69
52 Week's Low₹66
Book Value₹236.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)956.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.99
10.99
10.99
10.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,627.01
2,625.46
301.17
300.23
Net Worth
2,638
2,636.45
312.16
311.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
2,730.54
2,055.58
1,427.5
yoy growth (%)
-100
32.83
43.99
6.97
Raw materials
0
-817.05
-577.79
-386.05
As % of sales
0
29.92
28.1
27.04
Employee costs
-2.85
-165.12
-138.35
-120.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
43.99
698.47
482.27
187.11
Depreciation
0
-161.61
-152.13
-148.84
Tax paid
-9.91
587.07
-148.98
-46.11
Working capital
-3,112.16
3,064.72
127.85
174.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
32.83
43.99
6.97
Op profit growth
-100.49
35.33
92.98
10.11
EBIT growth
-94.16
42.32
138.36
18.46
Net profit growth
-97.33
162.11
233.12
53.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3.2
3.22
1.76
99.79
1,887.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.2
3.22
1.76
99.79
1,887.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
7.19
10.31
Other Income
0.54
2,450.52
3.52
49.03
19.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
D K Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pavan Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vanita Bhargava
Non Executive Director
SIDDHARTH JAIN
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shashi Kishore Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vineesh Vijayan Thazhumpal
Independent Director
Girija Balakrishnan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), a subsidiary of Inox Leasing and Finance Limited has evolved as the largest producer of chloromethanes, refrigerants and Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) in India. The Company is a part of the Inox Group, which is diversified across the industrial gases, engineering plastics, refrigerants, chemicals, cryogenic engineering, renewable energy and entertainment sectors.GFL was incorporated in 1987 after it set up Indias largest refrigerant plant in Ranjitnagar, Gujarat. The Company primarily supplied CFC and HCFC to more than 75 countries across the globe. As CFC and HCFC were eventually phased out under the Montreal Protocol, in 2007 the Company forward integrated into PTFE (Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene) by commissioning one of the worlds most integrated and technologically advanced PTFE facility in Dahej, Gujarat.GFL is fully focused on and diversified within fluorine chemistry, making refrigerant gases, Fluoro-intermediates and a host of fluoropolymers. Fluorine chemistry is the most interesting molecule today due to its increasing use in life saving pharma molecules, dose efficient and ecofriendly crop protection chemicals a host of fluoropolymers meeting increasing demands from automotive, semis, mobile telephony, oil & gas, and high speed LAN cablesGFL owns and operates an entertainment business through INOX Leisure Limited. GFL has presence in the wide energy business through its subsidiary INOX Wind. Inox Wind is a fully integrated playe
The GFL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GFL Ltd is ₹956.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GFL Ltd is 0 and 0.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GFL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GFL Ltd is ₹66 and ₹125.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GFL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.65%, 3 Years at 7.18%, 1 Year at -9.75%, 6 Month at 11.32%, 3 Month at -0.64% and 1 Month at -10.00%.
