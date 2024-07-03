iifl-logo-icon 1
GFL Ltd Share Price

87.05
(-2.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:50 AM

  • Open90
  • Day's High90.79
  • 52 Wk High125.69
  • Prev. Close89.57
  • Day's Low86.75
  • 52 Wk Low 66
  • Turnover (lac)18.7
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value236.98
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)956.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

GFL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

90

Prev. Close

89.57

Turnover(Lac.)

18.7

Day's High

90.79

Day's Low

86.75

52 Week's High

125.69

52 Week's Low

66

Book Value

236.98

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

956.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GFL Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

GFL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GFL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:50 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.72%

Non-Promoter- 2.24%

Institutions: 2.24%

Non-Institutions: 29.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GFL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.99

10.99

10.99

10.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,627.01

2,625.46

301.17

300.23

Net Worth

2,638

2,636.45

312.16

311.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

2,730.54

2,055.58

1,427.5

yoy growth (%)

-100

32.83

43.99

6.97

Raw materials

0

-817.05

-577.79

-386.05

As % of sales

0

29.92

28.1

27.04

Employee costs

-2.85

-165.12

-138.35

-120.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

43.99

698.47

482.27

187.11

Depreciation

0

-161.61

-152.13

-148.84

Tax paid

-9.91

587.07

-148.98

-46.11

Working capital

-3,112.16

3,064.72

127.85

174.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

32.83

43.99

6.97

Op profit growth

-100.49

35.33

92.98

10.11

EBIT growth

-94.16

42.32

138.36

18.46

Net profit growth

-97.33

162.11

233.12

53.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3.2

3.22

1.76

99.79

1,887.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.2

3.22

1.76

99.79

1,887.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

7.19

10.31

Other Income

0.54

2,450.52

3.52

49.03

19.16

GFL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GFL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

D K Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pavan Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vanita Bhargava

Non Executive Director

SIDDHARTH JAIN

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shashi Kishore Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vineesh Vijayan Thazhumpal

Independent Director

Girija Balakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GFL Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), a subsidiary of Inox Leasing and Finance Limited has evolved as the largest producer of chloromethanes, refrigerants and Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) in India. The Company is a part of the Inox Group, which is diversified across the industrial gases, engineering plastics, refrigerants, chemicals, cryogenic engineering, renewable energy and entertainment sectors.GFL was incorporated in 1987 after it set up Indias largest refrigerant plant in Ranjitnagar, Gujarat. The Company primarily supplied CFC and HCFC to more than 75 countries across the globe. As CFC and HCFC were eventually phased out under the Montreal Protocol, in 2007 the Company forward integrated into PTFE (Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene) by commissioning one of the worlds most integrated and technologically advanced PTFE facility in Dahej, Gujarat.GFL is fully focused on and diversified within fluorine chemistry, making refrigerant gases, Fluoro-intermediates and a host of fluoropolymers. Fluorine chemistry is the most interesting molecule today due to its increasing use in life saving pharma molecules, dose efficient and ecofriendly crop protection chemicals a host of fluoropolymers meeting increasing demands from automotive, semis, mobile telephony, oil & gas, and high speed LAN cablesGFL owns and operates an entertainment business through INOX Leisure Limited. GFL has presence in the wide energy business through its subsidiary INOX Wind. Inox Wind is a fully integrated playe
Company FAQs

What is the GFL Ltd share price today?

The GFL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of GFL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GFL Ltd is ₹956.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GFL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GFL Ltd is 0 and 0.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GFL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GFL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GFL Ltd is ₹66 and ₹125.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GFL Ltd?

GFL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.65%, 3 Years at 7.18%, 1 Year at -9.75%, 6 Month at 11.32%, 3 Month at -0.64% and 1 Month at -10.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GFL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GFL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.72 %
Institutions - 2.24 %
Public - 29.03 %

