Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

GFL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un - Audited Financial Results ( Standalone & Consolidated ) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), read with Part A of Schedule III of the said Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 12th November, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved: Financial Results: Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. A copy of Unaudited Financial Results and the Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors, on the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

GFL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, 13th August 2024, has inter-alia approved the following. 1. Financial Results: Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. A copy of Unaudited Financial Results and the Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 are enclosed. 2. 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company: The 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be held on Wednesday, 18th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. The same is available on Companys website at www.gfllimited.co.in. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 1:30 P.M. Unaudited Stanalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 along with limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

GFL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve GFL Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today have taken on record, the enclosed Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. The Board approved appointment of Internal Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024