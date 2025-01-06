GFL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
43.99
698.47
482.27
187.11
Depreciation
0
-161.61
-152.13
-148.84
Tax paid
-9.91
587.07
-148.98
-46.11
Working capital
-3,112.16
3,064.72
127.85
174.27
Other operating items
Operating
-3,078.07
4,188.65
308.99
166.42
Capital expenditure
0
-2,352.62
150.34
81.87
Free cash flow
-3,078.07
1,836.03
459.33
248.29
Equity raised
5,827.11
6,888.83
6,044.69
5,793.12
Investing
-151.95
-361.45
129.47
93.09
Financing
0
342.17
947.9
567.79
Dividends paid
0
0
38.44
38.44
Net in cash
2,597.09
8,705.58
7,619.85
6,740.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.