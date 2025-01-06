iifl-logo-icon 1
GFL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

GFL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

43.99

698.47

482.27

187.11

Depreciation

0

-161.61

-152.13

-148.84

Tax paid

-9.91

587.07

-148.98

-46.11

Working capital

-3,112.16

3,064.72

127.85

174.27

Other operating items

Operating

-3,078.07

4,188.65

308.99

166.42

Capital expenditure

0

-2,352.62

150.34

81.87

Free cash flow

-3,078.07

1,836.03

459.33

248.29

Equity raised

5,827.11

6,888.83

6,044.69

5,793.12

Investing

-151.95

-361.45

129.47

93.09

Financing

0

342.17

947.9

567.79

Dividends paid

0

0

38.44

38.44

Net in cash

2,597.09

8,705.58

7,619.85

6,740.74

