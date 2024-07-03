GFL Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.85
0.81
0.8
0.74
0.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.85
0.81
0.8
0.74
0.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.08
0.3
1.34
26.37
Total Income
0.94
0.89
1.1
2.08
27.19
Total Expenditure
3.61
30.73
24.17
0.35
0.33
PBIDT
-2.67
-29.84
-23.07
1.73
26.86
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-2.67
-29.84
-23.07
1.73
26.86
Depreciation
0.01
0
0
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.08
0.08
0.11
0.06
0.08
Deferred Tax
32.59
-3.4
-2.69
0.22
3.08
Reported Profit After Tax
-35.35
-26.52
-20.49
1.44
23.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-35.35
-26.52
-20.49
1.44
23.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-35.35
-26.52
-20.49
1.44
23.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.22
-2.41
-1.87
0.14
2.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.99
10.99
10.99
10.99
10.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-314.11
-3,683.95
-2,883.75
233.78
3,275.6
PBDTM(%)
-314.11
-3,683.95
-2,883.75
233.78
3,275.6
PATM(%)
-4,158.82
-3,274.07
-2,561.25
194.59
2,889.02
