GFL Ltd Quarterly Results

86.1
(3.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.85

0.81

0.8

0.74

0.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.85

0.81

0.8

0.74

0.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.08

0.3

1.34

26.37

Total Income

0.94

0.89

1.1

2.08

27.19

Total Expenditure

3.61

30.73

24.17

0.35

0.33

PBIDT

-2.67

-29.84

-23.07

1.73

26.86

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-2.67

-29.84

-23.07

1.73

26.86

Depreciation

0.01

0

0

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.08

0.08

0.11

0.06

0.08

Deferred Tax

32.59

-3.4

-2.69

0.22

3.08

Reported Profit After Tax

-35.35

-26.52

-20.49

1.44

23.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-35.35

-26.52

-20.49

1.44

23.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-35.35

-26.52

-20.49

1.44

23.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.22

-2.41

-1.87

0.14

2.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.99

10.99

10.99

10.99

10.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-314.11

-3,683.95

-2,883.75

233.78

3,275.6

PBDTM(%)

-314.11

-3,683.95

-2,883.75

233.78

3,275.6

PATM(%)

-4,158.82

-3,274.07

-2,561.25

194.59

2,889.02

