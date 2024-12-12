iifl-logo-icon 1
Greaves Cotton Ltd Book Closer

252.35
(5.59%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Greaves Cotton CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser3 Jul 20242 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Rs.2.0000 per share(100%)Final Dividend& A.G.M,..

Greaves Cotton: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Greaves Electric Mobility Moves Forward with IPO Plans to Boost Growth

Greaves Electric Mobility Moves Forward with IPO Plans to Boost Growth

1 Dec 2024|06:49 PM

Post the final consultation with lead managers, details like IPO size and pricing will be out.

Greaves Cotton inks pact with Acko for EV ownership

Greaves Cotton inks pact with Acko for EV ownership

11 Jul 2024|11:07 AM

The collaboration between EVfin and ACKO aims to reduce the financial burden on EV owners in the event of an accident or hospitalisation.

