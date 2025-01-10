Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
83.83
83.83
83.83
72.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.15
41.28
41.7
37.7
Net Worth
119.98
125.11
125.53
109.93
Minority Interest
Debt
29.98
17.53
5.05
14.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
149.96
142.64
130.58
124.88
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.44
15.44
15.44
15.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
134.14
127.08
114.98
109.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.56
0.37
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
135.08
131.12
123.45
117.66
Sundry Creditors
-0.16
-4.15
-8.15
-8.3
Creditor Days
1,621.05
Other Current Liabilities
-1.34
-0.26
-0.32
-0.29
Cash
0.36
0.12
0.17
0.36
Total Assets
149.95
142.65
130.6
124.88
