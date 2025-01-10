iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

17.5
(-0.85%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

83.83

83.83

83.83

72.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.15

41.28

41.7

37.7

Net Worth

119.98

125.11

125.53

109.93

Minority Interest

Debt

29.98

17.53

5.05

14.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

149.96

142.64

130.58

124.88

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

15.44

15.44

15.44

15.44

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

134.14

127.08

114.98

109.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.56

0.37

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

135.08

131.12

123.45

117.66

Sundry Creditors

-0.16

-4.15

-8.15

-8.3

Creditor Days

1,621.05

Other Current Liabilities

-1.34

-0.26

-0.32

-0.29

Cash

0.36

0.12

0.17

0.36

Total Assets

149.95

142.65

130.6

124.88

