Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd Key Ratios

17.37
(2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.38

43.23

-11.65

-15.85

Op profit growth

-91.19

26.98

-46.18

-33.09

EBIT growth

49.76

-33.45

-294.95

-45.86

Net profit growth

-84.73

-17,783.73

-63.14

38.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.8

15.5

17.48

28.7

EBIT margin

-36.03

-18.19

-39.15

17.74

Net profit margin

-51.77

-256.41

2.07

4.97

RoCE

-2.32

-1.55

-2.38

1.33

RoNW

-1.03

-7.48

0.04

0.11

RoA

-0.83

-5.48

0.03

0.09

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.75

-4.88

0.04

0.11

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.47

-5.63

-1.11

-0.49

Book value per share

18.82

17.33

22.19

23.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

-13.44

-1.44

449.5

249.72

P/CEPS

-6.81

-1.25

-16.07

-55.74

P/B

0.53

0.4

0.81

1.18

EV/EBIDTA

74.69

27.61

83.1

40.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

91.98

Tax payout

0.9

-6.9

2.55

-47.36

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

145.58

223.57

477.91

421.78

Inventory days

141.98

102.24

140.1

128.51

Creditor days

-476

-408.79

-646.04

-671.13

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.35

4.28

4.15

-2.14

Net debt / equity

0.17

0.12

0.47

0.19

Net debt / op. profit

123.32

7.05

31.04

7.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-20.12

-27.6

0.05

0

Employee costs

-23.17

-16.31

-17.96

-17.78

Other costs

-54.9

-40.57

-64.6

-53.51

