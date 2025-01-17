Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.38
43.23
-11.65
-15.85
Op profit growth
-91.19
26.98
-46.18
-33.09
EBIT growth
49.76
-33.45
-294.95
-45.86
Net profit growth
-84.73
-17,783.73
-63.14
38.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.8
15.5
17.48
28.7
EBIT margin
-36.03
-18.19
-39.15
17.74
Net profit margin
-51.77
-256.41
2.07
4.97
RoCE
-2.32
-1.55
-2.38
1.33
RoNW
-1.03
-7.48
0.04
0.11
RoA
-0.83
-5.48
0.03
0.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.75
-4.88
0.04
0.11
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.47
-5.63
-1.11
-0.49
Book value per share
18.82
17.33
22.19
23.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
-13.44
-1.44
449.5
249.72
P/CEPS
-6.81
-1.25
-16.07
-55.74
P/B
0.53
0.4
0.81
1.18
EV/EBIDTA
74.69
27.61
83.1
40.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
91.98
Tax payout
0.9
-6.9
2.55
-47.36
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
145.58
223.57
477.91
421.78
Inventory days
141.98
102.24
140.1
128.51
Creditor days
-476
-408.79
-646.04
-671.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.35
4.28
4.15
-2.14
Net debt / equity
0.17
0.12
0.47
0.19
Net debt / op. profit
123.32
7.05
31.04
7.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-20.12
-27.6
0.05
0
Employee costs
-23.17
-16.31
-17.96
-17.78
Other costs
-54.9
-40.57
-64.6
-53.51
