iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd Quarterly Results

18
(-1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

4.93

6.41

7.84

6.42

7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.93

6.41

7.84

6.42

7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.08

-0.47

0.35

0.37

Total Income

5.02

6.49

7.36

6.77

7.37

Total Expenditure

3.24

3.85

6.94

4.16

7.37

PBIDT

1.78

2.64

0.43

2.6

0

Interest

0.66

0.07

1.26

0.64

0.66

PBDT

1.13

2.57

-0.84

1.96

-0.66

Depreciation

1.58

1.69

2.38

1.19

2.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.08

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.45

0.08

-0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.46

0.8

-2.77

0.7

-3.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.46

0.8

-2.77

0.7

-3.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.46

0.8

-2.77

0.7

-3.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.06

0.1

-0.35

0.09

-0.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

80.25

80.25

80.25

80.25

80.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

36.1

41.18

5.48

40.49

0

PBDTM(%)

22.92

40.09

-10.71

30.52

-9.42

PATM(%)

-9.33

12.48

-35.33

10.9

-43

Guj.Nat.Resour.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.