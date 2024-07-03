Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4.93
6.41
7.84
6.42
7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.93
6.41
7.84
6.42
7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.08
-0.47
0.35
0.37
Total Income
5.02
6.49
7.36
6.77
7.37
Total Expenditure
3.24
3.85
6.94
4.16
7.37
PBIDT
1.78
2.64
0.43
2.6
0
Interest
0.66
0.07
1.26
0.64
0.66
PBDT
1.13
2.57
-0.84
1.96
-0.66
Depreciation
1.58
1.69
2.38
1.19
2.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.08
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.45
0.08
-0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.46
0.8
-2.77
0.7
-3.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.46
0.8
-2.77
0.7
-3.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.46
0.8
-2.77
0.7
-3.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.06
0.1
-0.35
0.09
-0.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
80.25
80.25
80.25
80.25
80.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.1
41.18
5.48
40.49
0
PBDTM(%)
22.92
40.09
-10.71
30.52
-9.42
PATM(%)
-9.33
12.48
-35.33
10.9
-43
No Record Found
