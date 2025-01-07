iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18
(-1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:08:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.86

3.49

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-46.58

0

0

0

Raw materials

-1.65

-2.96

0

0

As % of sales

88.75

84.73

0

0

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.38

-0.33

-0.33

As % of sales

17.46

11.07

0

0

Other costs

-0.33

-0.15

-0.2

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.78

4.54

0

0

Operating profit

-0.44

-0.01

-0.53

-0.5

OPM

-24

-0.35

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.9

0

0

-3.45

Other income

0.52

0.09

0.02

1.27

Profit before tax

-0.83

0.08

-0.53

0.74

Taxes

6.55

0

0

-0.32

Tax rate

0

0

0

-44.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.83

0.08

-0.53

0.41

Exceptional items

0

-25.22

0

0

Net profit

-0.83

-25.14

-0.53

0.41

yoy growth (%)

-96.68

4,587.18

-229.72

-221.03

NPM

-44.52

-718.53

0

0

