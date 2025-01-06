Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.83
0.08
-0.53
0.74
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
6.55
0
0
-0.32
Working capital
24.44
19.33
13.57
-7.08
Other operating items
Operating
23.6
19.41
13.01
-6.69
Capital expenditure
0
-0.06
-1.42
0.01
Free cash flow
23.6
19.35
11.59
-6.68
Equity raised
96.62
127.93
87.42
87.37
Investing
0
-18.75
3.65
9.43
Financing
17.08
21.96
21.88
4.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.38
Net in cash
137.3
150.49
124.54
94.6
