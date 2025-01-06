iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.36
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Guj.Nat.Resour. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.83

0.08

-0.53

0.74

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

6.55

0

0

-0.32

Working capital

24.44

19.33

13.57

-7.08

Other operating items

Operating

23.6

19.41

13.01

-6.69

Capital expenditure

0

-0.06

-1.42

0.01

Free cash flow

23.6

19.35

11.59

-6.68

Equity raised

96.62

127.93

87.42

87.37

Investing

0

-18.75

3.65

9.43

Financing

17.08

21.96

21.88

4.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.38

Net in cash

137.3

150.49

124.54

94.6

