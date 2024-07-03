Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
19.56
9.95
5.06
6.36
6.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.56
9.95
5.06
6.36
6.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.78
0.28
0.3
0.23
0.36
Total Income
20.34
10.23
5.36
6.59
7.25
Total Expenditure
14.92
8.95
6.02
6.38
21.26
PBIDT
5.42
1.28
-0.67
0.21
-14.02
Interest
1.36
1.22
0.41
0.6
0.36
PBDT
4.06
0.06
-1.08
-0.39
-14.37
Depreciation
5.15
4.98
2.57
2.86
2.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.02
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.11
-4.92
-3.65
-3.26
-17.36
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.11
-4.92
-3.65
-3.26
-17.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-15.73
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.11
-4.92
-3.65
-3.26
-1.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.14
-0.61
-0.45
-0.58
-3.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
80.25
80.25
80.25
56.25
56.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.7
12.86
-13.24
3.3
-203.48
PBDTM(%)
20.75
0.6
-21.34
-6.13
-208.56
PATM(%)
-5.67
-49.44
-72.13
-51.25
-251.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.