iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd Nine Monthly Results

18
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

19.56

9.95

5.06

6.36

6.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.56

9.95

5.06

6.36

6.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.78

0.28

0.3

0.23

0.36

Total Income

20.34

10.23

5.36

6.59

7.25

Total Expenditure

14.92

8.95

6.02

6.38

21.26

PBIDT

5.42

1.28

-0.67

0.21

-14.02

Interest

1.36

1.22

0.41

0.6

0.36

PBDT

4.06

0.06

-1.08

-0.39

-14.37

Depreciation

5.15

4.98

2.57

2.86

2.99

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.02

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.11

-4.92

-3.65

-3.26

-17.36

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.11

-4.92

-3.65

-3.26

-17.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-15.73

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.11

-4.92

-3.65

-3.26

-1.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.14

-0.61

-0.45

-0.58

-3.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

80.25

80.25

80.25

56.25

56.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.7

12.86

-13.24

3.3

-203.48

PBDTM(%)

20.75

0.6

-21.34

-6.13

-208.56

PATM(%)

-5.67

-49.44

-72.13

-51.25

-251.95

Guj.Nat.Resour.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.