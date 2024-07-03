Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCrude Oil & Natural Gas
Open₹18.73
Prev. Close₹19.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹46.27
Day's High₹18.73
Day's Low₹18.73
52 Week's High₹24.31
52 Week's Low₹9.93
Book Value₹13.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)240.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
83.83
83.83
83.83
72.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.15
41.28
41.7
37.7
Net Worth
119.98
125.11
125.53
109.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.86
3.49
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-46.58
0
0
0
Raw materials
-1.65
-2.96
0
0
As % of sales
88.75
84.73
0
0
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.38
-0.33
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.83
0.08
-0.53
0.74
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
6.55
0
0
-0.32
Working capital
24.44
19.33
13.57
-7.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.58
0
0
0
Op profit growth
3,479.49
-97.66
6.1
10.72
EBIT growth
-8.8
-115.88
-171.53
-334.81
Net profit growth
-96.68
4,587.18
-229.72
-221.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
27.4
13.31
8.86
8.1
10.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.4
13.31
8.86
8.1
10.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.31
1.02
0.6
1.07
0.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
258.75
|8
|3,25,514.72
|11,984.02
|4.73
|33,880.88
|259.84
Oil India Ltd
OIL
481
|11.31
|78,239.83
|1,834.07
|2.01
|5,246.21
|292.86
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
590.15
|32.32
|3,776.96
|29.79
|0.41
|109.27
|203.26
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
198.95
|72.35
|2,630.98
|1.11
|0
|47.43
|77.55
Asian Energy Services Ltd
ASIANENE
394.95
|41.27
|1,768.37
|9.95
|0
|97.72
|73.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Shalin A Shah
Chairman & Director
Ashok C Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Alpesh Shantilal Swadas
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mansi S. Shah
Non Executive Director
Hitesh Donga
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yash Vishwanath Bodade
Reports by Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Natural Resources Limited, incorporated in year 1991 was formerly known as Lesha Energy Resources Limited. The Company name was changed to Gujarat Natural Resources Limited in March, 2010 in Ahmedabad. The Company has primary focus in upstream oil & gas sector in India. It is presently engaged in the business of Oil & Gas exploration and production, and currently the Company is carrying on these activities through its 100% step down subsidiaries. It is an operator in majority of these fields held by the Government of India and operator as Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited (GSPCL).In 2009-2010, the Steel Division of the Company was demerged into the Company and the Scheme of Demerger was given effect from 4th February, 2010. The Company acquired 100% stake in M/s. Gorlos Oil and Gas Pvt Ltd for total consideration of Rs 1543.50 lacs and it became subsidiary of the Company. Further, M/s Alkor Petro Overseos Ltd., M/s. Heromec Ltd, M/s. Gorlos Corporote Holdings Ltd, ond M/s. Heromec Oil & Gas (Singopore) PTE Ltd. being subsidiary of M/s, Gorlos Oil and Gas Pvt. Ltd. , become the subsidiary of the Company. Moreover, M/s. Gorlos Globol Energy PLC ISLE of MAN, being subsidiary of M/s. Gorlos Corporote Holdings Ltd also became the subsidiary of the Company.The Company through its subsidiary GNRL Oil & Gas Limited (formerly Heramec Limited), holds 30% participating interests in 6 producing blocks in Cambay Basin, Gujarat and is operator in five of these blocks. GNR
Read More
The Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd is ₹240.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd is 0 and 1.46 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd is ₹9.93 and ₹24.31 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.09%, 3 Years at 13.03%, 1 Year at 14.63%, 6 Month at 71.68%, 3 Month at 4.64% and 1 Month at -4.73%.
