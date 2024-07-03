iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd Share Price

18.73
(-1.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.73
  • Day's High18.73
  • 52 Wk High24.31
  • Prev. Close19.11
  • Day's Low18.73
  • 52 Wk Low 9.93
  • Turnover (lac)46.27
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.06
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)240.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

Open

18.73

Prev. Close

19.11

Turnover(Lac.)

46.27

Day's High

18.73

Day's Low

18.73

52 Week's High

24.31

52 Week's Low

9.93

Book Value

13.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

240.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:32 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

83.83

83.83

83.83

72.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.15

41.28

41.7

37.7

Net Worth

119.98

125.11

125.53

109.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.86

3.49

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-46.58

0

0

0

Raw materials

-1.65

-2.96

0

0

As % of sales

88.75

84.73

0

0

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.38

-0.33

-0.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.83

0.08

-0.53

0.74

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

6.55

0

0

-0.32

Working capital

24.44

19.33

13.57

-7.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.58

0

0

0

Op profit growth

3,479.49

-97.66

6.1

10.72

EBIT growth

-8.8

-115.88

-171.53

-334.81

Net profit growth

-96.68

4,587.18

-229.72

-221.03

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

27.4

13.31

8.86

8.1

10.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.4

13.31

8.86

8.1

10.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.31

1.02

0.6

1.07

0.6

View Annually Results

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

258.75

83,25,514.7211,984.024.7333,880.88259.84

Oil India Ltd

OIL

481

11.3178,239.831,834.072.015,246.21292.86

Deep Industries Ltd

DEEPINDS

590.15

32.323,776.9629.790.41109.27203.26

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

HINDOILEXP

198.95

72.352,630.981.11047.4377.55

Asian Energy Services Ltd

ASIANENE

394.95

41.271,768.379.95097.7273.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Shalin A Shah

Chairman & Director

Ashok C Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Alpesh Shantilal Swadas

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mansi S. Shah

Non Executive Director

Hitesh Donga

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yash Vishwanath Bodade

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Natural Resources Limited, incorporated in year 1991 was formerly known as Lesha Energy Resources Limited. The Company name was changed to Gujarat Natural Resources Limited in March, 2010 in Ahmedabad. The Company has primary focus in upstream oil & gas sector in India. It is presently engaged in the business of Oil & Gas exploration and production, and currently the Company is carrying on these activities through its 100% step down subsidiaries. It is an operator in majority of these fields held by the Government of India and operator as Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited (GSPCL).In 2009-2010, the Steel Division of the Company was demerged into the Company and the Scheme of Demerger was given effect from 4th February, 2010. The Company acquired 100% stake in M/s. Gorlos Oil and Gas Pvt Ltd for total consideration of Rs 1543.50 lacs and it became subsidiary of the Company. Further, M/s Alkor Petro Overseos Ltd., M/s. Heromec Ltd, M/s. Gorlos Corporote Holdings Ltd, ond M/s. Heromec Oil & Gas (Singopore) PTE Ltd. being subsidiary of M/s, Gorlos Oil and Gas Pvt. Ltd. , become the subsidiary of the Company. Moreover, M/s. Gorlos Globol Energy PLC ISLE of MAN, being subsidiary of M/s. Gorlos Corporote Holdings Ltd also became the subsidiary of the Company.The Company through its subsidiary GNRL Oil & Gas Limited (formerly Heramec Limited), holds 30% participating interests in 6 producing blocks in Cambay Basin, Gujarat and is operator in five of these blocks. GNR
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd is ₹240.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd is 0 and 1.46 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd is ₹9.93 and ₹24.31 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd?

Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.09%, 3 Years at 13.03%, 1 Year at 14.63%, 6 Month at 71.68%, 3 Month at 4.64% and 1 Month at -4.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.31 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.69 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.